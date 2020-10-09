Arabella Chi Flaunts Sideboob And Displays Her Long Legs In A White Outfit

On Friday, October 9, British model and reality TV star Arabella Chi took to her Instagram page and uploaded two pictures to send temperatures soaring.

In the snapshots, Arabella rocked a skimpy white dress which boasted a backless design. It included ruched detailing on the skirt which accentuated her slender hips. The sexy outfit flaunted a glimpse of sideboob and also drew attention to her thighs.

Arabella, who is best known for being a contestant on the popular series Love Island, teamed the dress with matching long boots which rendered her legs an even more elongated look.

She wore her blond tresses down, letting her locks cascade over her back. In terms of accessories, she opted for a gold watch and a white-and-gold handbag.

The photoshoot took place at a nondescript location, against a concrete wall. In the first pic, Arabella struck a side pose. She spread her legs apart and gazed straight at the camera. The hottie parted her lips to pull off a very seductive look.

In the second image, she turned her back toward the camera and turned her head to the right side.

In the caption, Arabella informed users that her stylish ensemble was from the U.K.-based online clothing retailer, Missy Empire, adding that the brand also sponsored her post.

Within six hours of going live, the pic garnered more than 8,000 likes. In addition, Arabella’s most ardent admirers flocked to the comments section and posted several messages in which they praised her amazing figure and sexy style.

“You are my muse, the one I choose, in knee-high boots or high heeled shoes,” one of her fans commented.

“You’re so adorable and delicious, darling. I love you so much,” chimed in another user.

“My goodness, Arabella Chi, you just get more and more breathtaking!” a third admirer remarked, adding a heart emoji to the comment.

“Wow, so sexy and gorgeous, babe,” a fourth follower wrote.

Other users posted words and phrases like “love this look,” “unreal,” and “insane,” to let Arabella know how much they adore her.

Aside from her regular followers, many other models and influencers also liked and commented on the post to show appreciation and support, including Elma Pazar, Amber Turner, and Kendall Rae Knight.

Arabella often impresses her admirers with her steamy photographs. As The Inquisitr previously noted, on September 19, she shared a pic in which she rocked a striped bikini to flaunt her perfect abs and taut stomach. To date, the post has accrued more than 14,000 likes.