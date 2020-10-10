‘The Challenge’ Star Paulie Calafiore Eying Spot On Olympic Bobsled Team

Star of The Challenge and Big Brother Paulie Calafiore has set his sights on something much bigger than reality television. A new report from TMZ has revealed Paulie is gunning for a spot on the U.S. Men’s Olympic Bobsled Team. The report said Paulie received a call from the U.S. Men’s coaches in May of this year after his friend Lolo Jones recommended him. Lolo, a fellow Challenge and Big Brother alum was a member of the U.S. Women’s Track & Field and Bobsled Team.

After getting a phone call from the coaches, Paulie told them the only thing he knew about bobsledding was what he had seen in the movie Cool Runnings as a kid.

TMZ noted that the ongoing world health crisis presented quite a challenge to Paulie, but he still put together a team of experts to keep him on track. The Final Reckoning star has hired a nutritionist, strength coach, and three other specialists who have been working with him since he got the call and decided to move forward with the venture.

It’s been nothing but hard work for the 31-year-old who is dedicating between four and six hours a day to training. Two to three hours per day are for virtual mobility and flexibility while the other half is strength training and sprinting practice. He is reportedly spending time between Montana and South Carolina for training. Challenge fans know Paulie moved to Montana last year to live with girlfriend and MTV legend Cara Maria Sorbello.

CBS

Fans have been showing overwhelming support for Paulie on Twitter since it was revealed he was aiming to put “Olympian” on his resume.

“I’m feeling something that I’ve never felt before, I’m genuinely excited and happy for you. Do your thing and good luck,” one fan tweeted.

“Ahh! That’s awesome. Couldn’t of picked a more committed and dedicated guy! Good luck,” another wrote.

Paulie was very responsive to his fans on social media and replied to many of them with heart emoji. The reality star, who is no stranger to being trolled, also received a few negative comments from his haters but he ignored them all and kept the vibe very positive.

“It’s been a wild ride so far! Thank you to everyone who has supported me since day one! We’re just getting started,” Paulie tweeted in response.

It’s been quite the summer in the Calafiore family, as Paulie’s brother Cody Calafiore has been running the house in Big Brother All-Stars while his sibling has been working for Olympic stardom on the outside.