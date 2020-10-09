Valentina Lequeux Goes Braless Under A Red Jacket

Argentinian fitness model Valentina Lequeux went online on Friday, October 9, and treated her 1.9 million followers to a very hot picture.

In the snapshot, Valentina rocked a red jacket from Adidas which featured white panels on the sleeves and the shoulders. She ditched her bra and left the top unzipped to show off her bare chest.

Valentia teamed the jacket with white panties that boasted mesh detailing. The tiny garment drew attention to her well-toned legs.

The fitness queen wore her blond tresses down, swept them to one side, and let her locks cascade over her back and shoulders. She also let a few strands of hair fall over her forehead. In terms of jewelry, she opted for a silver hoop in her nose.

The pic was captured outdoors, during the day. The shoot took place against the background of a wall. Valentina stood straight with her legs spread apart. She inserted her hands in the pocket of her jacket. The hottie lifted her chin and gazed at the camera. She also slightly puckered her lips.

Valentina included a long caption with her post in which she explained different types of body transformations. She added that while some women starve themselves and opt for difficult exercises to achieve their goals, others eat everything and enjoy their lives but they still stay fit. The hottie wrote that a person does not necessarily have to render more sacrifices in order to achieve better results.

Within three hours of posting, the pic amassed more than 15,000 likes. In addition, many of Valentina’s admirers flocked to the comments section and posted about 140 messages in which they praised her amazing physique. Other users thanked her for motivating them to adopt a healthy lifestyle.

“Stunning picture; You are looking absolutely gorgeous!” one of her followers wrote.

“So sexy!!! As usual! You are 100% right. I also went back to my training routine after failing a lot of times. This time, I will stick to my own goals instead of comparing myself with others,” chimed in another user.

“You’re amazing, especially how you empower other women and encourage them to stay fit. Thank you for everything,” a third fan commented.

“Total bomb!! I hope one day I can train with you!” a fourth admirer remarked.

Other users posted words and phrases like “goddess,” “unreal,” and “the best,” to express their adoration.

Many other models also liked and commented on the post to show appreciation and support, including Georgia Kousoulou and Lauren Simpson.

