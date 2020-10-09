Desiree S. Anzalone Dead, Lucille Ball & Desi Arnaz’s Great-Granddaughter Dies At Age 31 From Breast Cancer

Desiree S. Anzalone, the great-granddaughter of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, died at the age of 31 after a lengthy battle with breast cancer. Her death was confirmed to People as having taken place on September 27 at Smilow Cancer Center in Connecticut.

She was the daughter of Julia Arnaz and Mario Anzalone, her maternal grandfather being Desi Arnaz, Jr.

“She was so special,” Julia told People. “All our children are special, but this little girl was something else. We were [best friends]. We are still.”

Desiree Was First Diagnosed With Cancer At Age 25

Hulton Archive / Getty Images

Desiree found out about her breast cancer after her 25th birthday on September 15, which is just ahead of breast cancer awareness month. According to Just Jared, the first diagnosis revealed that she had stage 2 cancer. According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, this means the disease is still growing but contained to the breast. Afterward, Desiree underwent chemotherapy and a double mastectomy

The second diagnosis was three years later and revealed that her disease was stage 4 — a severe case that means that the cancer has spread to other parts of the body. In Desiree’s case, it had spread to her bones, liver, and lungs.

Her mother claimed that the coronavirus pandemic kept the two apart more than she would have liked during her final days.