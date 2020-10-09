Demi Lovato Opts To Go Braless And Flaunts Voluptuous Cleavage: ‘I Got The Boobs I Wanted!!!’

Demi Lovato titillated her 93.2 million Instagram followers with her most recent update on Friday afternoon, in which the pop superstar enthusiastically shared two selfies that showed off her curvaceous bust. She paired the snaps with an encouraging message about healthy eating and having a positive body image.

Demi told fans in the caption that she had disliked having a petite chest when she was younger, but that her bra size increased dramatically when she developed a good relationship with food and began eating what her body wanted. She continued by saying that she knew her figure would continue to evolve, and that she embraced the idea with open arms.

Over 575,000 supporters liked the post in the first twenty minutes after it was uploaded.

In the first photo, Demi posed standing in front of what appeared to be a bathroom mirror to capture her enviable figure in the three-quarter portrait. She grasped her phone in her left hand, which she held off-center in front of her figure, and gazed at the screen to maintain focus and composition.

The “OK Not To Be OK” singer wore a fawn-colored leotard with a low, scoop neckline that exposed her cleavage. The tight fit hugged her rounded breasts and made it clear that she was not wearing anything beneath the garment. She covered the bottom of the piece with a loose-fitting pair of white sweatpants with a drawstring waist.

Demi accessorized with two thick silver bands on her fingers, small silver hoop earrings, and a trio of delicate necklaces. She also wore a pair of glasses with rectangular crystal frames. Her manicured fingernails were short and painted opaque black.

The second image was a sultry close-up of the former teen starlet. Her shoulders were bare and most of her black hair was flipped to one side, spilling in loose curls over one side of her face. She leaned forward toward the camera, giving a tantalizing glimpse of her bare decolletage, and seductively placed her thumb and forefinger on either side of her parted lips.

Demi’s devoted Instagram followers flooded her page with adoration for her healthy attitude as well as her assets.

“The most beautiful woman alive,” declared one fan.

“THE HOTTEST QUEEN IN THIS WORLD,” raved a second person.

“Thank you for everything Demi! You are strong woman,” exclaimed a third supporter, following the comment with a blue heart.

“I’m definitely a lesbian. No denying that,” remarked a fourth fan, adding surprise, heart-eyes, and flame emoji at the end.