Olivia Culpo Flaunts Serious Sideboob & Curvy Hips In Sexy Black Swimsuit

Olivia Culpo shared that she was ready for the weekend in a new Instagram shot posted to her feed on Friday, flaunting the best of her assets.

In the recent upload shared with her 4.7 million followers, Olivia posted two separate photos and referenced the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Instagram page. The 28-year-old was the cover model of the print issue in July of this year.

She wore a sultry one-piece black swimsuit that tightly fit and elongated her 5-foot-7 frame. The suit came up high to her neck and ran down the front of her chest, showcasing some serious sideboob poking out from the skimpy sides.

The fashion influencer noted in the caption that she was “buckled up” for the weekend, likely referencing the buckles located on the sides of the one-piece at her waistline, clipping the back part of the swimsuit to the front. The bottom part of the suit barely covered her lower half, with an extremely high V-cut that exposed her curvaceous hips.

In the two images, Olivia posed outside in what seemed to be a beach locale, with a murky, gray-blue sky and waterscape in the background. For the first shot, the 28-year-old stood confidently and looked directly at the camera as she turned her body at an angle. She held her arms up at her waist and tucked her fingers into the sides of her suit.

For the second image, Olivia faced the camera head-on with her left hip slightly cocked to the side and her right arm held up, running her fingers through her wet brunette locks.

Olivia shared the upload on Friday, and within a matter of minutes, the post garnered over 33,000 likes and more than 190 comments. Fans showered the influencer with appreciation in the comments section, using numerous fire, heart, and heart-eye emoji, granting her an abundance of admiration.

“Insane,” commented a user.

“Body goalsss,” gushed another follower.

“Damn mama smokin,” one person exclaimed, adding a few firecracker emoji to their comment.

“Unbelievable beauty,” an admirer wrote.

Olivia is no stranger to posing in revealing bathing suits and showing off her fit physique. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the Sports Illustrated model flaunted her curves in August in a barely there bikini and sarong while vacationing with family.

In that Instagram share, Olivia showed off her rock hard midsection with a matching mauve bikini top and bottom as the olive-colored sarong wrapped in the front and draped around her hips, accentuating her hourglass figure.