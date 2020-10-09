Next Week On ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Video: Paul Takes Genoa City By Storm

The Young and the Restless spoilers video for next week, October 12 through 16, teases a lot of drama for Genoa City. Chelsea has a stunning proposal for Billy, and he is less than thrilled. Paul returns, and Chance may not be pleased with his verdict. Finally, Devon wonders what is going on with Elena, and he turns to Nate for answers.

Years ago, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) did a bad thing for money, and she ended up pregnant with Billy’s (Jason Thompson) child. When she ultimately had Johnny, Chelsea allowed Victoria (Amelia Heinle) to adopt him and become his mother. However, now that Billy helped expose Adam’s (Mark Grossman) misdeeds to the world, Chelsea is suddenly having second thoughts about her son.

Chelsea tells a horrified Billy that she wants to see Johnny. By the look on Billy’s face and his disgusted “what,” it does not seem as if he is even willing to consider her request. It is unclear what Victoria (Amelia Heinle) will say, but given that Chelsea is engaged to Adam, it seems like Vicky will try to protect her son too.

Chance (Donny Boaz) desperately wants the Genoa City Police Department’s job, and he is ready to settle down with Abby (Melissa Ordway). Sure, his entanglement with Adam’s crimes in Las Vegas are a hindrance, but Chance clearly still hopes that he will get hired.

Paul (Doug Davidson) is the key to Chance’s dream job. He finally returns to the storyline after several months off-screen. An anxious Chance wants a straight answer from his would-be boss, the Genoa City Police Chief. Is Paul giving Chance the job, or is he rescinding the offer? Chance’s future and his happiness hang in the balance.

Finally, Devon (Bryton James) asks Nate (Sean Dominic) a serious question. Devon knows that something strange is going on with Elena (Brytni Sarpy), but she won’t tell him the truth. Devon thinks perhaps Nate knows since he and Elena are friends and co-workers.

Devon calls an anxious Nate over to his penthouse to get to the bottom of things. He straight out asks Nate if he knows what’s wrong. However, the doctor deflects, and he insinuates that Devon’s time with Amanda (Mishael Morgan) could be the culprit. It is the same thing Elena said, but Devon still feels something is off.

Before the week is over, Elena decides to tell the truth, which could leave Nate without his family if Devon isn’t feeling forgiving.