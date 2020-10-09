Daniela Tamayo Displays Her Sculpted Abs In A Mismatched Bikini On Instagram

Colombian fitness model Daniela Tamayo is no stranger to flaunting her perfect physique on social media. Taking to her Instagram page on Friday, October 9, she uploaded a sultry new snapshot which sent temperatures soaring.

In the picture, Daniela rocked a mismatched bikini which accentuated her figure. The top consisted of purple cups with elasticated edges and thin yellow straps which tied behind her back. The tiny ensemble not only showed off a glimpse of cleavage but it also displayed some underboob.

Daniela teamed the top with yellow bottoms which were pulled high on her slender hips to showcase her sexy thighs. The risqué ensemble also drew attention to her sculpted abs and taut stomach.

The hottie wore her highlighted tresses in soft curls, letting her locks cascade over her back and shoulder. She also had her manicured nails painted with a black polish.

According to the geotag, the picture was captured in the model’s hometown of Medellín, Colombia. The shoot took place outdoors, against the breathtaking view of the blue sky. Some trees could also be seen in the distant background.

To strike a pose, Daniela leaned against a wooden fence. She rested her elbows on the fence and slightly lifted her chin. The Latina beauty puckered her lips and turned her gaze away from the camera.

Daniela added a caption in Spanish, and according to Google Translate, she wrote that she chooses vibrant colors to brighten up gray days. She also informed users that her sexy swimsuit was from the online beachwear retailer Coconut Swimsuits.

Within five hours of going live, the snap garnered more than 5,200 likes. Besides, many of Daniela’s ardent admirers took to the comments section and shared close to 250 messages in which they praised her amazing figure and pretty looks.

“Grey days? With you? That doesn’t exist for God’s sake!” one of her fans commented.

“Good afternoon, Daniela. Looking great and attractive, as usual!” chimed in another user.

“So amazing. I wish I could like this pic multiple times,” a third follower wrote.

“Wow, look at those abs. And this bikini looks super hot on you!” a fourth admirer remarked.

Other users posted words and phrases like “drop-dead gorgeous,” “unreal,” and “lovely,” to express their adoration.

Many other models and influencers also liked and commented on the post to show appreciation and support, including Valeria Duque, Dahian Muñoz, and Nanis Ochoa.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, on October 2, Daniela uploaded another steamy photograph in which she showed off major skin in an aqua-colored bathing suit. To date, the pic has accrued more than 6,000 likes.