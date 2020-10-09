Veronica Bielik Flaunts Fantastic Figure In White Low-Cut Mini Dress

On Friday, October 9, Polish model Veronica Bielik uploaded a series of stunning snaps for her 2.9 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

In the first image, the 27-year-old posed in a living room. A sofa and a glass coffee table can be seen in the blurred background. Veronica turned to the side and touched her arm, as she looked off into the distance with a small smile playing on her lips.

The social media sensation opted to wear a white off-the-shoulder mini dress with feathered sleeves. The plunging garment put her incredible curves on display. Veronica kept the sultry look relatively simple and only accessorized with a pair of diamond stud earrings.

The blond bombshell styled her long locks in loose waves and a deep side part. She also wore bright red lipstick, giving her look additional glamour.

The following photo consisted of a close-up shot that focused on Veronica’s gorgeous face and upper body. She lowered her gaze and parted her full lips.

According to the geotag, the location of the photoshoot was Warsaw, Poland.

In the caption, Veronica made reference to the color of her dress and her lipstick. She also noted that her earrings were from the jewelry store M&M Gold.

Fans seemed to have loved the post as it soon racked up more than 44,000 likes. Quite a few of her followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“Oh [w]ow looking absolutely stunning gorgeous Miss Veronica,” wrote one fan, adding a string of heart-eye and blue heart emoji to the comment.

“You look like a princess in this dress,” added a different devotee, along with a heart-eye emoji.

“So beautiful you’re [an] angel,” remarked another admirer.

“Wow you are so beautiful,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Veronica graciously responded to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, the model is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post content that shows her in revealing ensembles.

For instance, she recently uploaded pictures, in which she wore a low-cut sports bra and a pair of skintight bike shorts. The workout set accentuated her toned midsection and curvaceous hips. That post has been liked over 79,000 times since it was shared.