Demi Rose Slays In A Zebra-Print Bodysuit & Declares Nobody Can ‘Steal The Vision’ During Trip To The Maldives

Voluptuous model Demi Rose Mawby shared a new pair of photos via Instagram on Friday that got pulses racing. The 25-year-old British bombshell signaled that these shots were taken in the Maldives and they highlighted every one of her iconic jaw-dropping curves.

The pair of uploads featured Demi wearing a piece from the popular online brand Fashion Nova. It seemed that this similar to their “Malibu Safari” bodysuit in a black-and-white zebra-striped pattern.

The bodysuit had a mock neck and long sleeves along with an extremely high cut along the sides. The cut was so severe that it went nearly as high as her chest, and the clingy fabric hinted at the busty assets hidden underneath. Demi provided a view from the rear as well, and the thong styling revealed a dangerously full look at her curvy derriere.

Demi wore a pair of sunglasses and she quipped that they ensured that nobody could steal the vision. She had her extremely long, dark tresses pushed away from her face and they cascaded down her back and blew slightly in the breeze.

The model stood on a stairway that led down to the gorgeous blue-green water that was just beyond where Demi stood. The sky was a mix of light blue hues with fluffy clouds sprinkled across the horizon.

The geotag signaled that Demi was at the luxurious Cinnamon Velifushi resort in the Maldives. The gorgeous setting seemed to be the perfect spot for this photoshoot that showcased Demi’s insane hourglass curves and bold confidence.

It did not take long for Demi’s 14.9 million Instagram followers to take notice of these two new photos. About 110,000 people liked the uploads during the first hour after she had initially shared them, and about 900 comments were posted as well.

“Wow so beautiful and gorgeous in the picture,” one follower raved.

“The most dazzling and stunning and sensual and beautiful,” another declared.

“Looking like a whole snack,” a fan teased.

“@demirose you’re the most beautiful rose in the whole world,” someone else praised.

Friday’s duo of snapshots was just the latest in a string of pictures taken during this time she has spent in the Maldives. One recent upload showed Demi near a different resort area and she had heart rates rising with her revealing ensemble. The British social media influencer went with a peach-colored monokini for another beachy shoot and in every case, her followers nearly drooled over the sultry snaps.