Nikki Bella Flaunts Fabulously Fit Abs In Striped Sports Bra & Skimpy Red Booty Shorts

Nikki Bella shared that she’s “getting back” to her disciplined workout schedule in a new Instagram post that she shared with her 9.6 million followers on Friday.

In the throwback upload, the Total Bellas star stood confidently in a barely-there fitness outfit, showing off her ridiculously toned physique. Nikki had on a black-and-white-striped bikini top that aptly detailed her ample cleavage. She exuded a sporty vibe thanks to the ripped pieces of a white mesh short-sleeved shirt that she layered over her bikini top.

The WWE star also sported a white wrist wrap with black designs on her right hand. She wore skimpy red booty shorts that tightly hugged her hips as she exposed her midriff in full. The shorts were embellished with numerous silver safety pins and tatters, completing the look.

For the sexy shot, Nikki posed in what appeared to be a warehouse setting. Rough-looking walls and windows were visible as she stood amid bars or scaffolding equipment. The new mom showcased her rugged style by standing tall, with her left hand grabbing the bar above while her right elbow was cocked up. She displayed her toned abs and legs by elongating her body and lifting up her chin. She also cocked her right hip out slightly for the best angles.

The 36-year-old, who wore her dark locks down and tousled in the shot, detailed her exercise regimen in the caption, describing a “Pure Barre” workout plus “squatting” and “elliptical” routines that helped her stay fit. She also wrote about her nightly “300 abs” routine that she was keen on returning to since giving birth to son Matteo in August, prompting fans to join her on her quest.

Fans were quick to respond to the Instagram share, giving it more than 320,000 likes and posting over 2,350 comments. Numerous followers showed their support, praising Nikki for her stellar body and expressing their admiration through various heart-eyes and fire emoji. Others signaled their enthusiasm with gym-themed emoji, such as strong arms and dumbbells.

“Can you go live during your ab workout? I’d like to follow along,” a user wrote.

“300 abs in 10 mins? that will take me 3 years,” another fan joked, referencing Nikki’s caption.

“I definitely want to join!! I am 7 weeks postpartum, so I just got cleared to start working out again!” exclaimed one person, noting that they share something with the reality star.

“Remember it takes 9 months to create a human don’t put pressure on your self to bounce back right way,” a supporter commented, comforting the new mom.