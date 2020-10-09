Donald Trump Slammed For Reportedly Planning Another White House ‘Super-Spreader’ With Hundreds Of People

Donald Trump is coming under fire for reports that he plans to hold a large, in-person event at the White House this weekend despite a positive coronavirus diagnosis just a little more than a week before that left him hospitalized.

The New York Times reported on Friday that Trump was planning to host hundreds of people on the South Lawn on Saturday in what would be the first major gathering since his diagnosis. The report added that Trump was expected to address those in attendance from a balcony, and it was not clear if he would come in close contact with any of those attending.

The New York Times added that some insiders were worried about the optics of a COVID-19 positive president going against public health recommendations to hold the gathering. Those infected are recommended to remain in quarantine for weeks depending on the extent of the infection and whether they have shown signs of the virus, and health experts have warned against any large groups of people coming together.

“Some in the White House and on the Trump campaign expressed concern about what the president might say in his remarks at the Saturday event, and feared the entire event would serve to underscore existing criticism that Mr. Trump has been cavalier about a virus that has killed over 210,000 Americans,” the report noted.

Others have reportedly expressed concern about both the physical and mental health of Trump. As The Inquisitr reported, some administration insiders raised fears that the medication he is taking could be causing manic behavior. The outlet reported that doctors not involved with Trump’s care have said that the medication dexamethasone could have a significant effect on a patient’s behavior.

Scott Olson / Getty Images

Trump’s actions have raised concern this week, including an interview in which he called on Attorney General William Barr to indict Democratic candidate Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama. In another interview on Friday, Trump used explicit language when issuing a warning against Iran.

The report of the gathering planned for Saturday led to a sharp pushback online, especially after several coronavirus cases have been connected to a September reception held at the Rose Garden to mark the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court vacancy. Those who tested positive in the days after the reception included a number of top Republican figures.

“Why is the White House reportedly holding what could easily become another super-spreader event when the ramifications of the first super-spreader event are ongoing?” tweeted MSNBC producer Kyle Griffin.