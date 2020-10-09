Anna Vakili Goes Glam In A Black Bodycon Dress

British model and TV personality Anna Vakili is no stranger to showing off her hourglass figure on social media. Taking to her Instagram page on Friday, October 9, the hottie shared a new pic in which infused style and sexiness.

In the picture, Anna rocked a black bodycon dress which perfectly hugged her buxom physique. The outfit consisted of an off-the-shoulder design, scalloped neckline, and long sleeves made up of a semi-sheer material.

Anna wore her highlighted hair in a ponytail, letting her locks cascade over her back. In terms of accessories, she opted for a gold watch and a black purse.

According to the geotag, the snapshot was captured at the Palazzo Versace Hotel in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, where the model is vacationing these days. The picture was seemingly captured in the lobby of the hotel which boasted luxurious interior. Anna struck a side pose to show off her curves and gazed straight at the lens. The hottie also slightly puckered her lips to pull off a very seductive look.

In the caption, she informed users that her outfit was from her own clothing line, Fiyar, which she has recently launched in collaboration with UK-based fashion retailer, Peachland.

Within nine hours of going live, the pic amassed more than 19,000 likes. In addition, many of Anna’s ardent followers flocked to the comments section and shared above a hundred comments in which they praised her amazing figure and beautiful looks.

“Beauty queen!!! My dear, I want you to always keep smiling. May God bless you! Stay safe,” one of her fans commented.

“Too too cute and sublime, Anna! This sexy dress is made for you!! So, so hot!” another user wrote, adding multiple heart-eyed emoji.

“Looking gorgeous, as always!! I love you so much, babe,” chimed in a third follower.

“Definitely the hottest model from the U.K. on Instagram. It’s good that you have extended your vacation. You are glowing!!” a fourth admirer proclaimed.

Other users posted words and phrases like “perfect,” “goddess,” and “mesmerizing,” to express their adoration.

Aside from her regular followers, many other models and TV personalities also liked and commented on the pic, including Belle Hassan, Becca Edwards, Brooke Lynette, and Elma Pazar.

Anna has been posting her sultry vacation pictures regularly to keep her fans updated with her activities. As The Inquisitr previously reported, on October 7, she uploaded a snapshot in which she rocked a beige-colored lingerie set which she teamed with a button-down shirt. She undid the first few buttons of the shirt and slipped the garment off her left shoulder to show off a glimpse of cleavage. To date, the photo has accrued more than 30,000 likes.