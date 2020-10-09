WWE Rumors: Backstage Update On Aalyah Mysterio’s Future Revealed

WWE surprised fans recently when they introduced Aalyah Mysterio to the televised product. The 19-year-old daughter of Rey Mysterio became the latest member of his family to become a part of Monday Night Raw storylines, and she looks set to be given an on-screen relationship with Buddy Murphy.

Vince McMahon has reportedly been impressed with her efforts so far as well. As reported by WrestlingNews.co, a source revealed that there has been backstage talk of her being offered a “full-time contract” and fans can “expect to see her in multiple segments on shows going forward.”

The source also noted that the 19-year-old is “eager to learn” and ready to pursue a career in the entertainment industry, whether that involves WWE or something else.

Aalyah’s performances may have impressed McMahon and other higher-ups, but she’s also been drawing numbers. As the report highlighted, her segment from this week’s Raw, which saw her protect Murphy from a vicious beatdown, has been watched 1.5 million times.

The angle from the previous week’s show, in which Seth Rollins revealed her text messages to her love interest, has over 1.9 million views as of this writing. There are other segments that thave surpassed the two million mark and Aalyah has been credited as the main factor in the angles’ success.

These segments have also led to her crush turning on his mentor following weeks of tension and teasing a babyface run. “The Monday Night Messiah” has been picking on his former disciple for weeks, which prompted Aalyah to sympathize with the star.

Aalyah’s inclusion has added a new element to the ongoing drama between Rollins and the Mysterio family, which has been a centerpiece storyline on Raw throughout 2020.

Dominik also recently joined the brand to help his father in his feud with Rollins. This resulted in him having his debut match at SummerSlam, and his impressive in-ring performance has led to further opportunities since then.

It remains to be seen if Aalyah will step into the squared circle, but recent episodes have indicated that she’s set to become an integral part of the show regardless of her role.

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, by way of Sportskeeda, Dominik revealed that the company only intended to bring his sister in for an attack segment, and it grew from there.

“I think the idea was pitched for her to come on and kinda help me, and kinda be part of the story and help motivate me, and then it kinda just turned into a whole another, ‘let’s all beat Murphy with the kendo stick.'”

The Mysterio family aren’t happy about Aalyah’s new romantic interest, and that’s bound to create more compelling television in the coming weeks.