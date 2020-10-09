Mike Pompeo Says He Will Release New Batch Of Hillary Clinton Emails Before Election

In an interview with Fox News broadcast on Friday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that he has access to a new batch of Hillary Clinton’s emails, Newsweek reported.

“We got the emails. We’re getting them out. We’re going to get all this information out so the American people can see it,” he said.

Pompeo pointed out that Clinton was caught using a private email server during her tenure as Secretary of State.

“You’ll remember there was classified information on a private server — should have never been there. Hillary Clinton should never have done that,” he argued.

Pompeo said that President Donald Trump “absolutely” has the authority to declassify such information and noted that the president would put the safety of American intelligence officers first.

He added that at least a portion of the emails will be released before November 3.

“We’re doing it as fast as we can. I certainly think there will be more to see before the election.”

Pompeo made the promise to release Clinton’s emails less than 24 hours after Trump publicly berated him.

During an interview with Maria Bartiromo on Thursday, the commander-in-chief said that he is “not happy” that the emails still haven’t been released, placing the blame on Pompeo.

“Mike Pompeo has been unable to get them out, which is very sad. Actually, I’m not happy about him for that reason. He was unable to get them out. I don’t know why,” Trump said.

In a tweet earlier this week, Trump accused Clinton, former President Barack Obama and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden of engaging in espionage, suggesting that Biden should not be allowed to compete for the White House.

In a similar message, he revealed that he has authorized the declassification of documents pertaining to Clinton and Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian election interference and related matters.

I have fully authorized the total Declassification of any & all documents pertaining to the single greatest political CRIME in American History, the Russia Hoax. Likewise, the Hillary Clinton Email Scandal. No redactions! https://t.co/GgnHh9GOiq — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020

The controversies surrounding Clinton’s emails are thought to have harmed her reputation, helping Trump win the presidency.

As The New York Times reported, after three years of investigations, the State Department established that neither Clinton nor any of her associates deliberately mishandled classified data.

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Still, Trump and other Republicans have accused U.S. officials of political bias, continuing their attacks on Clinton and other Democrats.

Several members of the Trump administration — including White House advisers Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump — have admitted to using private messaging services to conduct government work.

Trump’s renewed focus on Clinton comes as he continues to trail Biden in the polls. The latest CNN survey put the Democrat 16 percentage points ahead nationwide.