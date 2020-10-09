‘Playboy’ Model Bryana Holly Shows Serious Cleavage In Sexy Black Outfit For Latest Update

Model Bryana Holly flaunted her jaw-dropping figure in a spicy three-photo set for her latest Instagram upload. In the snaps, she rocked two different looks in revealing outfits that showcased her ample assets as she struck scintillating poses.

The former Playboy Playmate had been quiet on the social media platform recently, but caught the attention of her fans with this update. Holly was photographed in front of a charcoal-colored backdrop, which went with the steely motif of the pics.

In the first slide, the 27-year-old put her enviable figure on full display. She was shot leaning back on a metal stool as she pressed her backside against it and supported her weight on her right hand. Holly was filmed from the side as she stared forward with a fierce look across her beautiful face.

The California native sported a black sleeveless top that had a faux-collar and was left opened to reveal her stunning body. There was a strap that wrapped tightly around her chest to cover her breasts, and she had on spandex-looking bottoms that had a strap that ran up Holly’s body and tied around her neck. Viewers were given a glimpse of her toned midsection along with her cleavage which was embellished by the sexy ensemble.

Holly was photographed from the waist up for the second photo. She wore a black leather-looking top that was cropped and sleeveless with a faux-collar. Her long blond hair was slicked back at the front, and draped down her back as she stared off-camera. In the final slide, the model had on the same shirt along with matching shiny flare pants and cross-strap high heels. This was a full-body shot, and Holly’s arms hung by her side as she once again looked fierce.

For the caption, the California native mentioned uploading the set just because the day of the week. She tagged the shoot’s photographer, Solmaz Saberi, before posting the images on Thursday.

Many of Holly’s 1.5 million Instagram followers took notice of the steamy update, and more than 26,000 showed their support by hitting the like button. She received 190 comments in just over 20 hours. Model Celeste Bright responded with heart-eye emoji, and the replies were littered with those and fire emoji.

“Giving me Halloween vibes if u ask me,” one follower wrote.

“Amazing shots and artistry,” another added.

“Wowwwwww,” a fan replied.

“STOP IT!!! Wtf. Okay bye,” an Instagram user commented.

