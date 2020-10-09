Sony Reveals That ’99 Percent’ Of Games Available On PS4 Will Be Playable On PS5

Sony offered a multitude of new details regarding backward compatibility for its forthcoming PlayStation 5 console on Friday in a post on the PlayStation Blog. Specifically, the Japanese tech giant noted that a vast majority of PlayStation 4 games will also be playable on the next-gen console, which is scheduled for release in North America, Australia, New Zealand, Japan and South Korea on November 12.

“We are focused on the huge catalog of games on PlayStation 4, and we’re pleased that more than 99 percent of PS4 games will be playable on PS5 on day one,” the blog post stated. “This includes games that have defined the PS4 generation – from critically acclaimed PlayStation exclusives like ‘The Last of Us Part II’ and ‘Ghost of Tsushima’ to blockbuster hits from our third-party partners.”

There are currently more than 4,000 titles available for the PS4.

It was further noted that digital versions of compatible titles would be playable on both the PS5 Digital Edition and the standard PS5, which includes an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive. Disc-based games will be limited to the standard version of the system.

When gamers sign in on new machines using their PlayStation Network accounts, they will automatically see their libraries of played PS4 content through the system’s menu. They’ll also have the ability to transfer old game and save data to their next-gen consoles via LAN cables, or by connecting wirelessly through Wi-Fi.

In addition to allowing consumers to play past releases, Sony has also revealed that the overall experience it offers will actually be enhanced when they are played on the new hardware. The company added that select previous-gen titles will have increased loading speeds on the PS5 and will also exhibit improved video with better or more stable frame rates.

Some games with unlocked frame rates or dynamic resolution up to 4K may see higher fidelity as well. Additionally, last-gen games will also take advantage of the PS5’s new user experience features, but Sony did not offer additional details on those upgrades.

However, a handful of old releases have already been deemed incompatible with the forthcoming console. In total, 10 games have been included on an initial list of incompatible/PS4-only software, per a new article from PlayStation Support.

That list includes DWVR, Afro Samurai 2 Revenge of Kuma Volume One, TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge 2, Just Deal With It!, Shadow Complex Remastered, Robinson: The Journey, We Sing, Hitman Go: Definitive Edition, Shadwen and Joe’s Diner.

