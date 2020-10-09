Ariana James Brings In The Heat In Tiny Inverted Swimsuit

Ariana James stunned many of her 2.4 million Instagram followers on Friday, October 9, with her most recent post. The Colombian model and influencer took to the popular social media app to share a stunning photo of herself clad in a bikini, which she paired with an inspiring message.

James was photographed posing by a sliding balcony door. Her arms were stretched up as she tilted her head back toward the sky. Her eyes were closed while she allowed her lips to hang open. James’s dark hair was down, with several strands flying over her face, seemingly because of the wind.

James wore a colorful two-piece swimsuit featuring hearts in tones of fuchsia, green and yellow against a black background. Her top boasted an upside-down design, with the triangles facing her sides and the bottom edges creating a rounded neckline that bared her cleavage.

Her matching bottoms were rather revealing, featuring a low front and thin sides that came up high onto her hips, showcasing her toned booty.

James paired the photo with a lengthy message about perseverance. She also shared that she had asked her husband to take a photo of her pretending she was unaware of the camera, and he suggested she strike a pose that reflected how she was feeling in the moment, according to a Google translation. The resulting picture captured her having feelings of “plenitude.”

The post has attracted more than 103,000 likes and upwards of 1,500 comments within a few hours, proving it was popular with her fans. They took to the comments section to praise James’s mindset and message while also raving about her physique.

“Reading your words I realized if you can do it, why not me!!!” one of her fans told her, and James responded that we all can and urged her not to give up.

“Oh Ari! Seriously, what a beautiful relationship you have with your husband! How beautiful it is everything you transmit and although life is not easy, you motivate us every day to stick to our goals!” replied another fan.

“Too beautiful… and wise words,” a third one chimed in.

“Looks like summer,” added a fourth user.

James often sports swimsuits and workout sets in her Instagram posts as a way to motivate her fans. Last week, she shared a series of photos in which she posed in front of a boxing ring, as The Inquisitr has previously noted. She wore a light gray set by Bo and Tee, which included comfy sweats. It had an elastic band around her hips with a drawstring that she left untied. The top featured long sleeves and a cropped hem.