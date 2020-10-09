Kiki Passo Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Skimpy Cut-Out Bikini

On Friday, October 9, Brazilian model Kiki Passo uploaded a series of sizzling snaps on Instagram.

The photos showed the 22-year-old posing in a doorway in front of what appears to be a hotel room. A chair, beds, and a glass table can be seen in the background. According to the post’s geotag, the pictures were taken in Cancún, Mexico.

Kiki flaunted her fantastic figure in a dark gray bikini that featured a plunging top with cut-out detailing and a pair of matching high-waisted bottoms. The revealing two-piece put her ample cleavage, toned midsection, and curvaceous hips on full display. As for accessories, she wore a delicate pendant necklace, numerous rings, and bracelets worn on her left wrist.

For the photoshoot, the blond bombshell styled her long locks in tousled waves and a deep side part. Her long nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a flattering peach color.

In the first image, Kiki rested her hand on the door frame and crossed her legs. She looked directly at the photographer with a serious expression on her face. She altered her position for the following photo by raising her hand and tilting her head.

Kiki turned to the side and lifted up her chin, as she flashed her beautiful smile in the third snap. The final shot showed her touching the side of her head while focusing her gaze on the camera lens, parting her full lips.

In the caption, Kiki encouraged her followers to “ask” her questions.

Fans flocked to the comments section to fulfill her request.

“What’s your favorite vacation destination?” wrote one commenter.

“How long did it take you to get into that suit? All those different cut-outs would confuse the h*ll outta me,” quipped another Instagram user.

Quite a few of her followers also took the time to shower her with compliments. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were more vocal in their praise.

“Omg you look so good in all these,” gushed an admirer, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the end of the comment.

“Wow you look gorgeous and sexy in that bikini,” remarked a different devotee, along with a heart-eye emoji.

Kiki engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments. The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 40,000 likes.

As fans are aware, Kiki is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles.