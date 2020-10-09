Michelle Monaghan, 44, Strips Down To Pink Lingerie To ‘Save The Boobies’

Michelle snapped a selfie on her bed.

True Detective star Michelle Monaghan was one of the celebrities who dared to bare her body for a good cause during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Michelle, 44, took to Instagram on Friday to share a stunning mirror selfie with her 1.3 million followers. She let her natural beauty shine in the photo, which was taken inside a bedroom. She perched on the edge of an unmade bed covered with white bedding. She was pictured holding up her phone to snap her photo as she gave her reflection a little smile.

In the caption of her post, the Messiah star revealed that she was posing in a pink lingerie set from the brand KiT Undergarments, which is donating 5% of the proceeds from its sales to the Women’s Cancer Research Fund during the month of October. She wore the brand’s triangle pullover bra. The garment had a wide under-bust band and soft triangle cups with princess seams. The design created a plunging V-neck that showed off a considerable amount of cleavage.

She teamed the top with a high-waisted boy brief with front seams and a wide waistband that covered up her navel. The bra and underwear set left a significant amount of her toned midriff uncovered.

The actress’ brunette curls looked a bit untamed. Most of her thick hair was pushed over to one side. She posed with her long, lithe legs spread. Her knees were bent, and her bare feet up were pressed up against the bedframe. Her free hand rested between her legs on the bedsheet.

Michelle isn’t the only celebrity who has stripped down to support breast cancer awareness this month. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Dakota Fanning rocked a similar lingerie set from KiT Undergarments and shared her own mirror selfie on Instagram.

In the caption of her post, Michelle reminded her followers to schedule their annual mammograms. So far, her post has amassed over 58,000 likes. Her fans also left over 600 messages in the comments section.

“Forever my crush,” wrote musician Jewel.

“Whatever you’re selling I’m buying,” another person wrote.

“Somebody’s looking stunning!” a third admirer remarked.

“You should’ve been casted for Benjamin Button, because I swear you’re reverse aging!” said a fourth fan.

Michelle seemed to bewitch many of her followers with her ageless beauty, and fans of the actress will soon get to see her in a movie about witchcraft. As reported by Vulture, she plays the mother of a young witch in the making in The Craft: Legacy, which will be available on Amazon Prime Video on October 27.