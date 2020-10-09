Monday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Sharon’s Stunning Proposal

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, October 12 tease that Phyllis has big questions when Kyle returns without Summer. Chloe takes a moment away from her new son to tell Chelsea to leave Adam, and Rey ends up proposing.

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) accuses Kyle (Michael Mealor), according to SheKnows Soaps. She’s certainly not Kyle’s biggest fan because she is concerned over Summer (Hunter King). However, Phyllis points the finger at Kyle, and things get dicey in Genoa City.

When Kyle shows up at The Grand Phoenix looking like a disheveled Clark Kent on what should be his wedding night, Phyllis has some serious questions, especially since Summer is nowhere to be seen. Instead of saying, “I do,” Kyle got a goodbye note from Summer with little explanation. However, Phyllis wants answers about whatever Kyle might have done to break her daughter’s heart again, presumably.

Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) weighs in on Chelsea’s (Melissa Claire Egan) relationship. Chloe is basking in the glow of motherhood, and she should be enjoying her new baby – Miles – but when Chelsea stops by to congratulate her, talk turns to Adam (Mark Grossman). Chloe is no fan of Adam, and she’s not afraid to let Chelsea know. Even though Chloe should be recovering from giving birth, Chelsea lets her friend know she doesn’t want to hear anything negative about him right now.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Ultimately, Chelsea shares that she had to send Connor (Judah Mackey) to boarding school, and Chloe commiserates. Of course, she thinks everything with Chelsea and Connor would be just fine if Chelsea kicked Adam to the curb.

While Chelsea is worried, Adam manages to declare his everlasting love to somebody else, which certainly wouldn’t please her in any way.

Finally, after Sharon (Sharon Case) has a talk with Adam and he declares they were meant to be, she panics. Sharon, who is recovering from serious surgery, makes her way back home to Rey (Jordi Vilasuso). Rey gives her strength and lifts her up. He’s an all-around good guy, and Sharon realizes that, especially in the wake of Faith’s (Alyvia Alyn Lind) problems over Adam’s misdeeds. Sharon has an epiphany while she talks to Adam. Rey is the man she wants to build a life with.

Sharon has a serious talk with her boyfriend. Sure, she may feel something strong for Adam, but she really wants Rey to propose right now. Sharon suggests that he pop the question, but will he comply?