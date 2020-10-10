Sly Stallone’s Daughter, Sistine, Splashes In The Ocean In Daisy Dukes And Roller Skates In Mega Update

Sistine Stallone, the daughter of Rocky star Sylvester Stallone, stunned her 1.4 million Instagram followers after posting a series of photos that included a shot where she splashed around the ocean in Daisy Dukes and another that was a classic selfie.

In the first picture, Sistine sat on the ground while putting on a pair of red and black roller skates. She was wearing a pair of tiny jean shorts as well as a long-sleeve beige top made from a clingy knit material. She completed the look with black socks and white sneakers and left her honey blond hair loose and natural so that her locks cascaded down to her waist.

Sistine next appeared in the fourth photo, in which she took a mirror selfie while in a tank top. The shirt was covered in a pretty pastel tie-dye pattern in pink, green, and orange tones that highlighted her sun-kissed skin. The fabric was a trendy ribbed material and the neckline was a high crew silhouette. She styled her hair into beachy waves that were decorated with two light pink clips. She also sported a chic blue manicure. Sistine appeared to look bored as she took the selfie, choosing not to smile and almost rolling her eyes as she took the picture.

In the fifth shot, Sistine wore a dark grey hoodie with “Scream” written across the bust. She coupled the sweater with a pair of tiny Daisy Dukes. The Love Advent actress also sported brown ankle-high striped socks and white Nike sneakers with black logo. She accidentally got them wet as she waded into the water with her sister, Sophia.

Meanwhile, Sophia wore a similar ensemble that consisted of Daisy Dukes and a hoodie. However, her hoodie was a bright white color with a large yellow smiley face in the center. Sophia also went barefoot and appeared to be laughing as she ran through the waves.

Fans of the 47 Meters Down actress loved the new update and awarded the post over 40,000 likes and more than 260 comments.

“Congratulations, you are on of the prettiest women in the world,” raved one awestruck user, emphasizing the compliment with a sparkle emoji.

“As cute as always and say hello to my father in law hahaha,” joked a second.

“Fantastic… it’s so natural and spontaneous. You are fabulous. Have a good day,” wished a third.

“You are so beautiful that you have a crystal clear beauty just like a raindrop,” poetically gushed a fourth, appropriately concluding the comment with four water drop symbols.

The Instagram star had previously dropped jaws after flaunting her abs in a cropped t-shirt and swim bottoms, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.