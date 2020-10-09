Cheryl Ladd, 69, Reveals She Why Wore A Tiny, ‘Shocking’ Bikini On ‘Charlie’s Angels’

The young mom pulled a rebellious move in order to get showrunner Aaron Spelling's attention.

Cheryl Ladd has revealed why she wore the “tiniest” bikini she could find on Charlie’s Angels — after telling executive prodcuer Aaron Spelling that it wasn’t appropriate to put his trio of leading ladies in skimpy swimsuits all the time.

In a new interview with Yahoo Entertainment, Ladd, who played Farrah Fawcett character’s sister, Kris Monroe, on the series from 1977 to 1981, revealed that she became so fed up with the show’s “jiggle TV” reputation that she had “a long talk” with her boss about the excessive bikini scenes for her and her co-stars, Jaclyn Smith and Kate Jackson.

Ladd explained that she was “someone’s mother” – her daughter, Jordan, was a toddler at the time — and that she felt it was “really not necessary” for the co-stars to wear revealing outfits all the time.

Spelling agreed with her, but when he tried to put Ladd in yet another bikini a few episodes later, she came up with an ingenious idea. For the 1978 episode, titled “Angel on High,” she showed up on the set in an impossibly small swimsuit.

“I got the tiniest one I could find that was shocking. And the director said, ‘Surely you can’t wear that.’ I said, ‘Aaron wants me in a bikini. This is the one I’m wearing. I’ll take all responsibility for it.'”

Members of ABC’s standards department were indeed incensed by the eye-popping suit, and editing and close-ups were used to avoid showing too much of Ladd’s body onscreen. The actress said Spelling finally told her he “got the message” and promised it wouldn’t happen again.

Despite the rebellious move that she was forced to make, Ladd said Charlie’s Angels was “empowering” for women because it featured three smart ladies who weren’t trying to be men but still got the job done.

ABC Television / Public Domain

Smith, who was the only female to appear in all five seasons of the series, told People the show was considered groundbreaking when it debuted in 1976.

“People said we were sexually exploited, but it was a nursery rhyme,” she said. “We were in a bathing suit at the beach, and if there was a hint of a love scene, it was so proper.”

She added that producers wanted families to be able to watch the show together.

Over the course of five seasons, Charlie’s Angels featured a rotating bevy of beauties that also included Shelley Hack and Tanya Roberts.

After leaving the show, Fawcett went on to superstardom spawned by her famous swimsuit poster, which, incidentally, featured her in a red one-piece.