Susan Lucci, 73, Shows Off Her Killer Physique In Throwback Video

Soap opera veteran Susan Lucci shared a video via her Instagram page on Friday that stunned her followers. The 73-year-old actress shared a clip showing her working out on a Pilates machine and she looked phenomenal from head to toe.

The All My Children veteran explained in her caption that this was a video she had created last year for QVC. The clip was to demonstrate the Pilates chair the actress was using and she certainly looked like she had mastered the process of using it.

Lucci wore a black bodysuit as she sat on the chair and showed off how it worked. She was videotaped at an angle that showed her side and back, a position that showcased her slender, fit physique.

She held her arms up and had them crossed at shoulder height. She kept them steady in front of her in that position as she pumped a lever up and down with her bare toes. The muscles in her arms and down her back were well-defined and her posture throughout the clip was incredible.

The former Devious Maids star had her dark tresses styled in her iconic look and her bangs gently framed her face. Lucci’s long, slender legs and flat midsection looked taut and strong, and her followers could not believe how stunning and in shape she still is.

In her caption, Lucci noted that she practiced these exercises nearly every day. She included a handful of hashtags in her caption that touted some of the benefits she has experienced by embracing this form of exercise.

Lucci signaled that this approach provided her with overall wellness in terms of strength and flexibility. In addition, she noted, her spirit and mind benefited greatly from this process as well

“you are such a beautiful looking woman..wow..a body of a 21 yr old…smoking hot,” one fan noted.

“You are truly a shining light. Thank you for your uplifting and kind posts. The world needs more of you and to honor people like you. Thank you so much,” another shared.

“You’re so svelte!” a follower wrote.

“You look amazing,” someone else said.

Lucci certainly does seem to be the perfect person to advertise this Pilates equipment. Many of her fans cannot believe she is 73-years-old, especially when she showcases her trim physique and reveals how active she still is.

About a week ago, Lucci embraced a beautiful fall day and went on a bike ride. She posed by her bicycle while wearing a pair of camouflage leggings and seemed as radiant and incredible as always.

Judging by the reaction she received on this latest upload, Lucci’s fans are clamoring for this piece of exercise equipment in hopes that it could help transform their bodies to look even a tiny bit like hers does now.