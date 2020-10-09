Cindy Prado Teases Fans In Upside-Down Bikini That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Cindy Prado spiced things up on Friday, October 9, when she teased her 1.6 million Instagram followers with a stunning new post. The Cuban-American beauty shared a series of snapshots of herself enjoying a day in the sun while wearing a racy bikini that showed off her killer curves.

The slideshow included six photos, which captured Prado in the same outfit and location, but in different poses and angles. In all of them, she was either on or by a lounge chair on the beach. According to the geotag, she was soaking up the sun in Miami Beach, Florida.

Prado rocked a hot pink two-piece bathing suit for a colorful look. The bra featured a daring upside-down design. The triangles faced her ribs instead of facing up, allowing the top strings to wrap around her torso while the bottoms ones tied behind her back, creating a shoulderless look. Her bottoms featured a more classic style, with side ties that she pulled up high on her body.

Prado added some bling to her ensemble by wearing gold jewelry, including a medium chain necklace and two different dangling earrings.

In the caption, she revealed that her post was an add for Vital Proteins, a company that especializes in collagen protein products. Prado noted that she was drinking collagen water to stay hydrated and thanked Vital Proteins for keeping her “young and healthy.”

Her fans wasted no time in reacting to the slideshow. Within three hours, it has attracted more than 20,000 likes and over 320 comments. Many of them used the occasion to praise Prado’s beauty and figure, while others used the space to ask her questions and interact with her.

“You look stunning Cindy. Are they a strong flavour or subtle?” one user raved.

“You’re absolutely gorgeous and stunning!!! Simply amazing and very sexy!!!” a second fan chimed in.

“Face- check, hair- check, body- check. Result: All is perfect. You look more and more beautiful,” a third user added.

“OMG [red heart emoji] you cannot find a more beautiful, healthy, fun, intelligent, and enticing woman on Earth,” replied a fourth admirer.

Prado is well-known among her loyal fans for flaunting her perfect body in her Instagram posts. In a recent example, she rocked a stylish two-piece featuring a striking animal print in pastel colors, as The Inquisitr has previously reported. The top had rectangular cups, which were connected via two strings that ran parallel all around her torso. Her matching bottoms featured side strings that sat high. Once again, Prado was taking in the sunshine in Miami Beach.