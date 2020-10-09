Sly Stallone’s Daughter, Sophia, Sizzles In A Blue Bikini And Points At Her Killer Figure

Rocky star Sly Stallone’s daughter, Sophia, dropped the jaws of her 1.4 million Instagram followers after taking a selfie in a gorgeous new bikini.

The bikini was a stunning cerulean blue and the shade not only added a major pop of color to the shot but also highlighted the podcaster’s sun-kissed skin. The top was a traditional triangle cut and featured a deep plunging neckline that exposed her shoulders and décolletage. Straps formed a halter silhouette by tying around the back of her neck.

Showing off her toned torso, Sophia coupled the top with a pair of matching bottoms. They were a classic string style with in a low-rise cut. The side straps tied together into knots at her hips and accentuated her hourglass figure. The main body of the garment was a basic brief cut.

Sophia left her hair un-styled and her voluminous honey blond locks cascaded down past her shoulders. Her sole accessory consisted of a pair of stud earrings.

The setting for the shot appeared to be a bathroom, and a printed mint, navy, and peach floral robe hung on a hook in the background. White walls offered additional brightness to the photo.

The Instagram star posed by smiling as she snapped a selfie with her left hand. Meanwhile, her right hand appeared to be pointing at both her new purchase and her impressive physique.

In the caption, Sophia poked fun at her decision to buy the swim set despite the fact that summer had passed. She also joked that October was the “perfect weather” for tanning, and even included a picture of the cloudy and uninviting sky in her backyard to complete the funny quip.

Fans went wild over the latest update and quickly awarded the post over 30,000 likes and more than 330 comments within 40 minutes of posting.

“Absolutely gorgeous inside and out,” raved one awestruck fan, adding a number of emoji including a fire symbol, red rose, and heart-eye face to emphasize the compliment.

“Nice bathing suit… it’s my favorite color, blue. You’re very thin & fit so it looks great on you,” gushed a second.

“Cute as always and say hello to my father in law hahaha,” teased a third.

“Just so stunning. Why put a limit on when to wear bikinis?? I vote that you wear them all year long. Keep it coming, you look great, sending you positive vibes,” added a fourth, concluding the comment with a red heart, 100 percent symbol, and the hallelujah hands emoji.

