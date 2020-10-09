Larsa Pippen Exposes Panties Through Sexy, Sheer Leggings

Larsa Pippen was dressed to impress in the latest video added to her steamy Instagram feed. The social media influencer was captured in a revealing outfit from one of her favorite retailers.

Larsa treated her audience to a quick video of herself in front of a floor-length mirror. Behind her were a wall-mounted television, a dresser, and a few suitcases on the floor.

Larsa was fixated on her phone as she gazed at the screen and worked it for the camera, ensuring she caught the perfect angles. The video started with Larsa’s chest facing the camera, before she turned in profile and playfully ran her arm up to her thigh.

The model opted for a sexy set that highlighted her fit figure. A tag in the post indicated that her skimpy choice of attire was from retailer PrettyLittleThing.

The top of the ensemble featured a sheer material with a black-and-green fabric that revealed her black bra and a tease of her skin underneath. It also featured an exposed seam that gave the look a sexy vibe. The piece was tight on her slender arms, and its short length showed off her abs.

Larsa sported a pair of matching bottoms that were equally racy. She wore the waistband pulled high on her midsection, accentuating her hourglass frame. The body of the pants hugged Larsa’s shapely thighs in all the right ways, and to up the ante even further, the look showed off her black panties underneath.

She pulled her long, brunette tresses in a flirty, half-ponytail, and her hair spilled over her back. Larsa also rocked a pair of hoop earrings, which provided plenty of bling for the smoking-hot ensemble.

As of this writing, the post has only been live on Larsa’s page for a short time, but her 2 million-plus fans have been loving the sight. More than 13,000 social media users double-tapped the post, and an additional 260 left comments.

“Perfection as always,” one follower gushed, adding a set of purple hearts.

“Sweet thing your so fine. I love to see all of your pictures baby,” a second social media user commented.

“Amazing has a new meaning. GOD you look fantastic,” another fan exclaimed, adding a few red hearts.

“Look amazing! Ladies rocking their 40’s! Don’t look a day over 25!” a fourth complimented.

