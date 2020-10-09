Rita Ora Teases With Black Lingerie Set In Stunning Instagram Slideshow

English pop singer, songwriter and actress Rita Ora has once again ignited her popular Instagram feed with a sultry new slideshow. In her Friday, October 9 post, the 29-year-old engaged her 16 million followers on the platform with three shots of herself in a stunning black lingerie set that accentuated her slight, yet shapely curves and left significant portions of her body uncovered.

Ora credited photographer Blair B. Brown for the shots in the caption that accompanied her sexy spread while also wishing everyone a “happy Friday.” In turn, a litany of her fans and followers took the post’s comments section with words of praise and declarations of love for the “How We Do (Party)” singer and her latest sexy share. Within an hour of the upload’s first appearance, more than 1,000 replies had been left.

“The only thing I have to say is: WOW,” praised one impressed user.

“We will always Stan with a beautiful woman like YOUUU!” added another entranced commenter.

“You should just wear that, like, always.” opined an admirer of Ora’s scanty attire.

“OMG,” exclaimed a fourth fan. “You are so pretty.”

The opening shot of Ora’s sultry spread found the Fifty Shades of Grey star sitting on the floor with a book in her lap and her back resting against the back side of a dark-colored sofa. To her right, a multi-headed globe lamp offered a pleasingly soft illumination of her sinuous features in her corset and panties ensemble.

Ora’s curly, golden blond hair was parted down the middle and blanketed her shoulders on both sides while her neck was adorned with a series of chains. As the picture was taken, she kept her vermilion-hued lips pressed together as she focused her gaze directly into the camera’s lens.

In all three snapshots, the curves of her slender upper body were accentuated by her black corset, which also allowed for a modest view of the cleavage created by her perky bosom. Meanwhile, her scant panties were semi-sheer in part, masking her most intimate areas and little else.

Ora was shown in a standing position in the following snap, as she leaned against a beige wall with the aforementioned lamp visible in the background. All five of its heads were visible in the frame and the light they provided gave Ora’s slender, lingerie-clad frame a distinct glow. In this photo, lengthy strands of Ora’s hair obscured her eye and face on the right side. Furthermore, she had parted her lips and was firing a seductive smolder toward the camera.

The third and final offering in the provocative pictorial found its subject in a similar position with her back to the wall. In this shot, however, she was gingerly caressing her midsection — just below her bustline — with one hand while the other rested against the back of her head. Meanwhile, her eyes were slightly constricted as she held her pose.

Ora’s lastest offering was quickly approaching viral status as of this report, having notched more than 120,000 likes.

As shared previously by The Inquisitr, Ora appeared topless under a checkered blazer in another update earlier this week.