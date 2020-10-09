Alana Campos Sizzles In Hot Pink Bikini While Stretching On A Mexican Beach

Alana Campos thrilled her 559,000 Instagram followers on Friday, October 9, with a hot new update in which showed off her killer figure in a skimpy bikini during a trip to Mexico.

The Brazilian model and former Playboy Playmate included three photos in the slideshow, all of which captured her stretching against a tree in Tulum, as indicated by the geotag. Campos grabbed the branches overhead while placing the right leg in front of the left. She lifted her heels high, in a pose that helped to accentuate the muscles of her legs. She tilted her head back, closing her eyes while allowing her lips to hang open, creating an expression that was both seductive and introspective.

She was in a dreamy location, which included a thatch-roof cabin in the background, palm trees and thick sand vegetation.

Campos was dressed in a hot pink two-piece bathing suit that popped against her deeply tanned complexion. It included an interesting top with small triangles that showed off plenty of cleavage. Its thin straps tied into a small knot before going around her neck, which created a diamond shape on her chest.

On her lower body, Campos had on a pair of matching bottoms with a classic U-shaped front. She wore the side strings pulled up high, exposing a separate set of tan lines on her hips.

The shoot was taken by photographer Christian Michel, according to the tag.

Campos paired the pictures with an inspiriting message about trusting “the vibes” because “energy never lies.”

The post has garnered upwards of 1,000 comments and more than 50 comments within a couple of hours of going live. Her fans took to the comments section to shower Campos with compliments, praising her beauty, body and ensemble.

“Ahhh [pink double heart] So beautiful honey!! I love this swimsuit,” one of her fans wrote.

“You are so gorgeous [two heart-eyes emoji] what an amazing body,” chimed in a second user.

“ice caption. Fabulous babe. Enjoy the weekend,” added a third admirer.

“What a beautiful pic i like this very much,” a fourth raved.

Campos’s new photo fits right in with the others on her feed. As those who follow her know, she often rocks sexy bikinis in her posts. In a recent example, she sported a light brown two-piece in an image that showed her standing on a rope swing, as The Inquisitr has written. The lower half of the suit had a thong back, which put her booty fully on display. Once again, the moment was captured in Tulum, as per the geotag.