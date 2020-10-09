Dolly Parton, 74, Flaunts Her Incredible Figure In Formfitting Ensemble & Glitzy High Heels

Country singer Dolly Parton caused a stir on Instagram that saw her looking decades younger than her 74 years. Dolly, who recently thrilled her 3.5 million followers with the release of a Christmas album as well as a special on Netflix, shared a photo that saw her rocking a sparkly ensemble and a pair of glitzy high heels.

Dolly’s dress was a cream color, and it featured sheer shoulders and long sleeves. The number had what appeared to be a sequin trim along the edge of the shoulders as well as on the sleeves and the hem. She also sported a pair of matching capri pants that also had sequins along the hem. The bottom half of the garment was sheer, showing off her toned thighs. She paired the ensemble with a pair of rhinestone-encrusted stiletto sandals.

The “I Will Always Love You” songstress wore her blond locks in a layered style.

Dolly’s trademark long nails were painted a bold shade of red.

The photo captured Dolly on the stage of what appeared to be a music hall with theater seating. The seats were empty, suggesting she might have been rehearsing. She stood with her back to the rows of chairs as a bright light from the back of the auditorium shone toward the stage.

The award-winning singer held a microphone up to her mouth and held her free hand in the air as she appeared to belt out a song. With one knee bent, she flaunted her toned calves. The pose also highlighted her thin waist and ample bustline.

The post was a smash hit among her followers, with more than 16,000 of them liking the post within an hour of it being shared to her account.

Dozens of Dolly’s adoring fans took to the comments section to tell the singer what they thought of her look as well as thank her for her contribution to music.

“you look spectacular as always, Love you dolly! Your music is a life saver & changer,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Thank you for being the positive energy we all need right now! Stay amazing,” added a second admirer.

“YAY!! Lookin’ smokin’ hot as ever Dolly!!” a third comment read.

“Saw your NETFLIX film last night! As always… excellent and authentic!” a fourth follower chimed in.

Last month, Dolly shared a snap that saw her looking glam alongside one of her friends, Reba McEntire, as she told her followers that she would be collaborating on a new project with the actress. She sported a dress that featured sparkling details and studs and dainty gold chains on the shoulders.