Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Dina’s Emotional Death Unites Her Children

Heartbreaking new The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Dina dies after a long bout with Alzheimer’s. Her three children -Jack, Ashley, and Traci – gather around her along with her grandchildren – Abby and Kyle – to ensure that she has a peaceful transition from this life. Along the way, they reflect on her life and their own, and in the end, they are left united after losing their mother.

After decades away, Dina (Marla Adams) returned to Genoa City a few years ago, and her kids were angry with her for how she’d abandoned them and their father to live her life overseas. However, eventually, Jack (Peter Bergman), Ashley (Eileen Davidson), and Traci (Beth Maitland) came to terms with what Dina had done, and they worked to try to make her last years good ones. Sure, they had disagreements along the way, but for the most part, they gave Dina plenty of pleasant family moments.

Both Bergman and Maitland recently discussed the harrowing storyline with Soap Opera Digest, and the teased some of the ways it will affect their on-screen alter egos. They revealed that Jack realizes Dina is in a bad way, and her children, along with Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Kyle (Michael Mealor), are there to spend their last moments with her.

Johnny Vy / CBS

“There are giant emotions that come all at once in that room. It’s the loss of childhood, the loss of innocence; it’s the loss of the chance to fix it all. However, this woman has brought Jack and his sisters together, the three children who survived their mother walking out on them. Still, Jack has kind of found his peace with the person on this earth he was angriest at,” Bergman said.

Although he may not get the chance to actually say goodbye to Dina because she’s suffering the effects of Alzheimer’s disease, Jack still manages to have peace in his heart where his mom is concerned. Until the very end, he works to ensure that Dina has everything she wants, but he may not get the closure he’s hoped to receive.

Traci has dealt with unimaginable pain after losing her daughter, and she was the first one Dina stopped recognizing, which was incredibly painful. However, despite all the pain she’s gone through, Traci is a forgiving person, and she may well be the one who can keep the family together after Dina passes.

Ultimately, Dina’s illness and death bring the Abbotts closer together, minus Billy (Jason Thompson), since she wasn’t his mother.

“These individuals, with all their hurts, faults, and disappointments arose too the demands of family and bravely brought their best to each other in this crisis,” noted Maitland