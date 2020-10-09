WWE Rumors: ‘Friday Night SmackDown’ Superstar Reportedly Set To Move Shows Due To Unhappiness

AJ Styles has been linked with a move to Monday Night Raw during tonight’s WWE Draft for a number of days now. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, by way of WrestleTalk, the superstar may also have requested the move.

As the report highlighted, being a member of the blue brand has reportedly upset Styles recently. This is because he wants to spend more time with his family, especially during significant events in their lives.

“Styles was mad about missing his son’s high school football games, which are mostly played on Friday, he could go to Raw. The fact he did a clean job for Jey Uso on Smackdown was another indication, but nothing is ever a sure thing.”

As Meltzer noted, Styles lost to Uso on last week’s show. This fueled speculation that he was changing shows as he put over another superstar who’s also a fairly new addition to the main event scene. However, as Ringside News pointed out, Styles opened up about the loss during his latest Twitch stream.

According to the superstar, he put Uso over because taking losses doesn’t bother him. He revealed that most wrestlers want to make their opponents look good as it benefits everyone involved. He didn’t mention the Draft during the conversation.

As The Inquisitr recently reported, Styles has also had backstage beef with Paul Heyman in the past. He said that the former executive director threw superstars under the bus and called him a liar.

Now that Heyman is working with Roman Reigns in an onscreen capacity on the blue brand’s weekly show, officials might want Styles to move in order to preserve the peace behind the scenes.

The WrestleTalk report also pointed out that there is little else for Styles to achieve on the blue brand. He recently lost the Intercontinental Championship, and with Reigns set to dominate the main event title scene for a while, Styles may have reached a ceiling on the show.

Seth Rollins is reportedly set to make his way over to SmackDown during the Draft. If that happens, Raw will be without one of its most popular performers. Styles is a former World Champion who could easily fill Rollins’ sport, however.

Given that Styles is also a heel, he’d make an ideal title challenger for Drew McIntyre. The Scottish performer has defended his title against every other heel on his program’s current roster, and a rivalry with Styles would be fresh.