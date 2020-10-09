Anastasiya Kvitko Flaunts ‘Perfectly Fit’ Yoga Pants And Derriere While Riding A Bike

Social media star Anastasiya Kvitko stunned her 11.7 million Instagram followers after posting a picture where she rode on a bike in an incredibly flattering ensemble. The Friday update has unsurprisingly already earning massive praise from her fans, who have dubbed the 25-year-old the “Russian Kim Kardashian.”

For the occasion, Kvitko wore a skintight cotton t-shirt in a pretty gray-green hue. It featured a classic crew neckline and short sleeves and was slightly cropped to offer fans a peek of her trim torso.

Kvitko coupled the shirt with a pair of bright blue yoga pants that not only matched with the tropical vibes of the setting, but also highlighted the model’s sun-kissed skin. The bottoms were a high-waisted silhouette and cinched around her midriff to accentuate Kvitko’s enviable hourglass figure. The fabric consisted of a clingy spandex-like material that hugged her curves. Ruching along the back further emphasized the Instagram star’s derriere.

Kvitko styled her hair into a straight and sleek look, and her long brunette locks cascaded down past her shoulders to reach her lower back. She accessorized with a pair of trendy pink mirrored sunglasses to shield her eyes from the bright afternoon light.

Kvitko posed by perching onto a bright orange bicycle that offered a stunning pop of contrast against the blue hues of the leggings and sky. The bike also featured a chic brown leather with white threaded seams. Kvitko positioned her back to the camera to keep focus on her pert posterior. She turned her head to give followers a view of her pretty profile while reaching for the handlebar.

The setting for the picture was a gorgeous brick path that was surrounded by lush palm trees and green grass. A decorative wrought iron bench rested in the background in addition to a cloudless sky.

In her caption, Kvitko bragged that her pants “perfectly fit” and added that they were her favored attire for bike riding.

Fans quickly went wild over the new update and awarded the post over 12,000 likes and more than 300 comments in under 20 minutes of posting.

“You have the most perfect body in the world beautiful,” raved one awestruck fan, emphasizing the sentiment with a number of emoji including a red rose, fire symbol, and heart-eye face.

“Ride all day baby,” complimented a second.

“So flawless,” gushed a third.

“Perfect on you with those dangerous curves,” proclaimed a fourth, concluding the comment with several flame emoji.

The post comes after Kvitko sent pulses racing yesterday after leaving little to the imagination in a wildly revealing top, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.