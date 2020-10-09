Paige VanZant Flaunts Pert Backside In Revealing Bikini As She Poses Poolside

Professional bare knuckle fighter Paige VanZant showed off both her athleticism as well as her toned figure in her latest October 9 Instagram update. In the two photos, the professional athlete flaunted her pert derrière for her 2.7 million followers.

VanZant sizzled in the olive green bikini she wore for the snaps. The bottoms featured a thong-style cut, which allowed her to expose her fit booty. The top appeared to have triangle cups with an adjustable strap that was tied in a knot and wrapped around her mid-back.

In her first picture, VanZant’s backside faced the camera as she posed in a near-perfect handstand. The position allowed her to show off her sculpted shoulder and arm muscles as well as her sun kissed skin. Her left leg was held straight up in the air as her opposite had a slight bend in the knee. VanZant appeared to be wearing her bleach blond hair in a messy bun that was fashioned at the top of her head.

In the next shot, her photographer switched angles, and captured her doing another handstand from the side. From the new angle, VanZant’s muscular quadriceps popped as she pointed her toes straight into the sky. The 26-year-old’s toned midsection and muscle definition was also more visible in this snap compared to the previous.

The shots seemed to be taken at a pool of some sort, as there were numerous lounge chairs, palm trees, and a couple of buildings in the backdrop. VanZant successfully held her handstand position at the very edge of the shallow end of the pool.

Her fans quickly racked up almost 1,000 comments that raved over her toned physique. For the update, VanZant asked her followers to decide whether they liked the first or second picture better, and it seemed most were unable to decide, as a majority of people said they preferred both.

“Wowww,” one person simply stated, as they added three heart emoji to their comment.

“Amazing!” another fan wrote.

“You’re simply stunning Paige!” a third follower remarked.

Her most recent snaps have accumulated over 40,000 likes in just an hour after it went live.

VanZant’s fans have been able to see a lot of her fit body lately. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she once again showcased her backside in a bright red bikini as she went for a swim. In the shot, VanZant rested her the bottom half of her legs in the water as she laid her head gently on the back of her hand.

That post racked up over 100,000 likes as well as fans that showered her with admiration over her body.