Chris Christie Remains Hopstialized For Sixth Day After Contracting COVID-19

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie confirmed that he had contracted COVID-19 a week after appearing at a White House event that many people are calling a “superspreader”. Now, the 58-year-old Republican is still in the hospital and has been silent on social media, prompting questions about his condition.

According to NJ.com, after checking himself into the Morristown Medical Center, Christie’s condition is largely unclear, though one source claimed that he is not on a ventilator, despite rumors to the contrary, and remains in good spirits.

The last public statement came from Christie on Saturday when he tweeted that he was checking into the hospital as a precautionary measure, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

Christie’s stay in the hospital is longer than most. The average stay for a person hospitalized with the disease is five days.

Current New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy weighed in on the situation, saying that he had been in touch with his predecessor as of Wednesday, but didn’t have any insight into Christie’s current state.

“I shot him a note, as I had done a couple of days earlier, just to say that we’re here for him,” Murphy said. “He was very gracious in his reply. And he remains in our prayers.”

“He is a fighter, let there be no doubt about it,” Murphy added. “He’s the quintessential Jersey fighter. We’re all with him in thoughts, prayers, and we’re here to do whatever we can for him.”

Joshua Roberts / Getty Images

Beyond the usual challenges that patients who contract the disease face, Christie has struggled with his weight. Being obese is one of the major risk factors for becoming extremely ill or dying from COVID-19. In addition to that, he has been open about his long history with asthma, which can further complicate the disease.

As of Saturday, he had said that he was only experiencing mild symptoms and felt generally fine. There has been no further updates.

At least 34 people closely associated with Donald Trump have contracted the virus, as ABC News reported. Many of those individuals attended an event at the Rose Garden for the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett as Trump’s Supreme Court pick. Those impacted, beyond the president himself, include Melania Trump, Stephen Miller, Senator Mike Lee, Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, and three unidentified White House reporters.

Beyond the Rose Garden event, Christie also spent four days with Trump helping him prepare for his debate with Joe Biden.