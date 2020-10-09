‘Big Brother 22’ Evictee Tyler Cripsen Explains Why ‘All-Stars’ Was Harder Than ‘BB20’

Tyler Crispen is the latest casualty on Big Brother All-Stars. The Hilton Head native was the former runner-up on Season 20 where he also captured the prize of America’s Favorite Player. BB viewers watched Tyler absolutely coast through during his debut year on the hit CBS reality series, but things weren’t so easy this time around.

Tyler caught up with Entertainment Weekly after his eviction where he dished on the summer’s events and why All-Stars was a completely different experience than BB20. For his first summer on the show, Tyler became famous for creating final two deals with almost everyone in the house. This was something that catapulted him to the end but ultimately cost him the grand prize because too many jurors were upset with his broken promises.

“That was something I was trying to avoid this time because it cost me votes on my original season. So I was trying my best not to do that and then come to find out everyone’s doing it,” he said.

Julie Chen revealed to Tyler after he had been voted out that most of his Committee alliance members had multiple final two deals and it was a season of double and triple-dipping which made him laugh.

CBS

But the difference in games went beyond the staggering amount of alliances, and Tyler’s girlfriend Angela Rummans played a large part in why All-Stars was so hard. The lifeguard also said it was harder for him to get into BB this year, where he was really into it from day one two years ago.

“The first time, I probably could have stayed there forever. I’d never even thought about the outside world, but this time leaving Angela and being away from her for the first time that we’ve ever been apart and being in that house where we met and just feeling guilty and not wanting to get wrapped up too much in the game. “

When asked who he would have wanted to make it to the final two with, Tyler revealed he really wanted to go with Christmas Abbott whom he had a deal with. He said there weren’t too many people in the jury, or those still playing, who had the best feelings about Christmas. Tyler felt he could have won over her easily, but admitted he didn’t have an issue with her as many other people did. He noted he has a lot of patience so it was easier for him to live with her and her decisions, while others gave up on her weeks ago.

To close out his sentiments, Tyler said he’s glad that it’s over. Unfortunately, he still has some time before he can be reunited with his girlfriend. Tyler is heading off to the jury house where he will stay until finale night on October 28. He should be able to see Angela that night or very shortly after.