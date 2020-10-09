Bruna Rangel Lima Flaunts Killer Body In Cotton Underwear Ahead Of The Weekend

Bruna Rangel Lima welcomed the weekend in style on Friday, October 9, when she treated her 4.1 million Instagram followers to a double update in which she rocked a comfy underwear set that put her enviable body fully on display.

Both shots captured the Brazilian model in the open area of a cement building. For the first, Lima sat on the low wall, keeping one foot down along the side and the other one up. She placed one hand on her knee while allowing the other to rest next to her body. She turned her head to the side slightly, shooting a fierce gaze at the photographer.

The second picture captured her standing in front of the same corner. She turned her back to the viewer, putting her tight booty front and center. She looked over her left shoulder, smiling seductively with her lips parted.

Lima sizzled in a light gray cotton lingerie set, which contrasted with her skin tone. According to the tag, her sun-kissed complexion was the product of Island Tan. Her bra featured a sporty design with a white thick elastic band and thin shoulders straps. The neckline was low-cut, showing off a bit of Lima’s cleavage.

Her bottoms boasted the same thick elastic along the top edge, which rose up to Lima’s belly button. It also had high-cut legs that bared her hips, including a set of tan lines.

In the caption, Lima asked her fans what they plan to do over the weekend.

The post has garnered more than 42,100 likes and upwards of 350 comments within two hours. They flocked to the comments section to respond to her question and also to rave about her good looks and physique.

“That curly hair is [fire] lately,” one user raved, using three fire emoji in place of the word.

“[W]orking out now that i’ve seen this post,” replied another admirer.

“Working out and watching Halloween movies,” a third one said.

“Watch the Colombia match [soccer ball emoji] draw [artist palette] and play with my pet,” chimed in a fourth fan.

Lima seems to stun her fans no matter what she chooses to sport. Earlier this week, she dropped more than a few jaws when she shared a snapshot that showed her kneeling on a bed as she wore a bunny ears, as The Inquisitr has noted. She had on a pair of semi-sheer bottoms with lace details that prevented the garment from being completely see-through. Her bra appeared to be more revealing, though she used her hair to cover her chest.