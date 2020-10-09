Derek Chauvin Allowed To Leave Minnesota Over Concerns For His Safety While Out On Bail

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer accused of killing George Floyd, may leave Minnesota while he is free on bail out of concerns for his safety, NBC News reported.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, earlier this week Chauvin, 44, posted $1 million bail and was released on certain conditions, one of which was that he not leave the state of Minnesota. Other conditions included that he have no contact with Floyd’s family, and that he not possess firearms or work in security or law enforcement.

However, on Friday a Hennepin County judge modified one of those conditions, allowing him to live in either Minnesota or one of the four states — Iowa, Wisconsin, North Dakota and South Dakota — which border it. According to TMZ, that decision was made after the Minnesota Department of Corrections provided evidence that there were unspecified safety concerns should he remain in the Gopher State.

Further, he is to have “no permanent address” listed in the court’s public information system. However, he will be required to have a cell phone with him at all times, and he must take any and all phone calls from the Department of Corrections. Further, he is to report his new address(es) to law enforcement wherever he goes.

Stephen Maturen / Getty Images

On May 25, 2020, Chauvin and three other Minneapolis Police Department officers — J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao — responded to a call after a suspect, George Floyd, allegedly tried to pass a counterfeit $20 bill at a grocery store. During the ensuing confrontation, three officers restrained Floyd while a fourth prevented onlookers from intervening. Chauvin allegedly pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for over eight minutes during his apprehension. Floyd later died of cardiopulmonary arrest caused by subdual and restraint, although he was also found to have had fentanyl and methamphetamine in his system.

Chauvin’s attorney has insisted that Chauvin’s death was the result of drugs in his system, and that his client is innocent.

Prior to posting bail, he had been held in Minnesota Correctional Facility-Oak Park Heights, a maximum-security prison. He faces charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter. The most serious of those charges is second-degree murder, for which he faces up to 12 years in prison if convicted. In an unrelated case, he and his estranged wife, Kellie Chauvin, face multiple counts of tax evasion for allegedly lying about their income.

Meanwhile, Kueng, Lane and Thao have all posted bail, meaning that all four men charged in relation to Floyd’s death are now out on bail pending trial.