Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Smoking-Hot Body In Tiny String Bikini & High Heels

Model Katya Elise Henry has a smoking-hot body, and she put it on display in her latest Instagram share. The brunette beauty took to the photo-sharing site to upload a couple of snaps that saw her scantily clad in the tiniest string bikini and a pair of strappy high heels.

Katya posed in what appeared to be a parking garage as she posed beside a concrete wall. Around the corner, a brick wall was visible. A bright yellow corner guard on the wall added a pop of color against the otherwise neutral background.

The photos captured the model from a side view. Her bronze skin looked flawless as it appeared to glow against the walls.

The 26-year-old fitness trainer squatted down in the first picture, putting the sides of her fabulous booty and shapely thighs on display. She rested her forearms on her knees as her face pointed forward with her eyes closed. Tattoos on the side of her upper abdomen and on the top of one foot were visible.

In the second frame, Katya straightened her torso, placing her wrists on her knees. She arched her back, accentuating her trim waistline and shapely shoulders and arms. She gazed at the camera with a sultry expression on her face.

Katya’s outfit — what little there was to it — was black. Because of the way she posed, very little of her swimsuit was visible. However, what could be seen was threadlike straps that wrapped around her neck, torso and hips. Her heels featured straps that wrapped around her ankles, completing a sexy, strappy look.

The popular influencer accessorized with a pair of large gold hoop earrings. She also sported an ankle bracelet.

Katya styled her hair in long cornrows that fell down her back. The ends dangled near the small of her back, drawing the eye to her curvy derrière.

Racking up more than 79,000 likes within an hour of Katya sharing it, the post proved to be a hit among her 7.8 million Instagram followers.

Dozens of her admirers also took to the comments section to rave over the sizzling shot.

“Perfect from head to toe!” wrote one admirer.

“Absolutely gorgeous!” a second Instagram user wrote.

“You never looked more beautiful,” a third comment read.

“Always look so nice,” added a fourth follower.

Katya works hard to keep her body in tip-top shape, and she seems to enjoy flaunting it online in a variety of revealing outfits. Last month, she shared a video that saw her flaunting her booty in a thong bikini while taking a shower outdoors.