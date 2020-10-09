Rachel Cook Sizzles In Lacy Lingerie & Teases A Side Of Her That Fans ‘Rarely See’

Model Rachel Cook’s latest Instagram uploads gave her millions of followers plenty to talk about. Her new Friday post consisted of four photos where she showcased two different looks and they were an immediate hit.

The first two photos featured Rachel wearing a lacy set of lingerie. The 25-year-old brunette bombshell stood facing the camera as she flaunted her curves. She held both of her hands up to tousle her short hair and gazed intently at the photographer.

Rachel kept the accessories to a minimum in this case. She wore a delicate necklace and small earrings, and otherwise simply let the lace and her bombshell curves do the talking.

In the first photo, Rachel seemed to arch her back slightly as she showcased her chiseled abs. Her plump breasts heaved over the top of the bra cups and as is often the case with her photos, her piercing blue eyes popped from the shot.

The second upload featured the same lingerie set, but Rachel shifted her position. She angled herself and bent one leg forward as she placed a hand on her upper thigh. Her other hand rested on a wrought iron fence next to her and she demurely looked down with her eyes mostly closed.

Those two snapshots were sizzling-hot all on their own. However, the last two garnered a great deal of attention as well.

As Rachel teased in her caption, she rarely wears a dress in any pictures she shares. However, in this case, she wore one from the Motel brand and looked amazing while doing it.

Rachel chose the line’s “Paiva” satin garment in a soft powder blue color. The slip-style piece draped beautifully over the model’s hourglass curves and the cowl neckline dipped just low enough to reveal a touch of cleavage.

The Playboy model’s 2.9 million Instagram followers wasted no time in showing their love for this slate of snapshots. During the first hour that they were on her page, nearly 40,000 people liked them and 400 people also commented.

“You look so amazing without clothes but… this is a stunning dress on you,” one fan noted.

“A Greek goddess of beauty,” another raved.

“You make that dress heavenly how much do you realize how beautiful you are!!?” declared an impressed follower.

“Absolutely one of the prettiest girls I’ve ever seen,” someone else determined.

Friday’s array of snaps was shared as a way for Rachel to promote the newest issue of her online magazine Nirvana. These were just the latest in a long string of similar uploads that have successfully generated a lot of interest in her new issue.

Earlier this week as she promoted Nirvana, she raised heart rates with a set of pictures showing her chowing on bread while wearing a black bikini top. More than 120,000 likes poured in for those, but it is already looking as if Rachel’s latest uploads may end up being even more popular.