‘Bold & The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Week Of October 12-16: Finn Upsets Liam, Thomas Jealous Of Zende’s Talent

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of October 12-16 reveal that a rivalry between Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and Dr. John Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) will begin to brew. Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) weighs in and makes her feelings known, while Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) tells her husband that he is too involved in his ex-wife’s life, per Highlight Hollywood.

Monday, October 12 – Thomas Seethes At Zende’s Talent

When Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) offers Zende Forrester Dominguez (Delon de Metz) a position, Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) fumes. It appears as if Hope may be looking for a lead designer for Hope For The Future, and the Parisian-trained designer has the talent and skill she needs. Those who follow the soap opera will remember that Thomas no longer works on Hope’s line. Zende has recently returned from abroad, as seen in the image below.

Finn visits Steffy in rehab and gives her the support that she needs. Liam’s disdain for the doctor grows after he finds him at the facility.

Tuesday, October 13 – Steffy Gives Back

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Finn will encourage Steffy to give back while she’s in recovery. By telling others her story, she gives them comfort as they struggle with their addiction.

Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) opens up to Zende about her past. He feels touched by her honesty and carefully probes about her personal relationship. He previously told the model that he has a lot of respect for Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor), but will he make the moves on his girlfriend?

It’s great to have Zende back in LA! #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/H701WXmPWA — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 8, 2020

Wednesday, October 14 – Liam Butts In

Finn is so proud of Steffy that he gives her the one gift she’s been longing for. It appears as if he may reunite Kelly Spencer (Colette and Avalon Gray) with her mother. However, Liam learns of the gesture and rushes to the scene.

Thomas is under pressure now that Zende has taken Forrester Creations by storm.

Carter surprises Zoe by taking their relationship to the next level. But is Zoe ready for more?

Thursday, October 15 – Finn Takes Control

After Carter asks Zoe to move in with him, she has an authentic conversation with him. He appreciates her honesty.

Finn decides that he needs to put Liam in his place after he tried to interfere with his plans. He reminds Liam that Steffy needs Kelly to make a full recovery.

Friday, October 16 – Hope Calls Liam Out

Steffy stands up for Finn after Liam makes some demands. She knows that Finn is only looking out for her and would never hurt her.

Hope thinks that Liam is too protective of Steffy. She reminds him that his ex-wife is a grown woman who can make her own decisions.