‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Friday: Nick Lays Into Victoria

The Young and the Restless episode on Friday, October 9, featured Elena struggling with her guilt over Nate and Devon noticing. Nick confronted Victoria over Faith, and Amanda gave Phyllis some unusual advice. Finally, Victor tried to warn Lily, but she didn’t listen.

At Society, Billy (Jason Thompson) and Victor (Eric Braeden) argued, and Billy called him irrelevant. When Billy stepped away, Victor tried to convince Lily (Christel Khalil) that Billy was bad for Chancellor Communications. However, Lily said she was happy with the way things were going at work. Lily also mentioned that Jill (Jess Walton) hired Billy, and Victor warned that he had a way of righting wrongs. However, Lily proclaimed that the exposé on Adam (Mark Grossman) was a public service.

Later, Billy walked Lily home, and they shared some flirty moments. Billy also thanked her for standing up for him to Victor. Lily reflected that they’d both made messes of their lives and were both works in progress. He invited her for a nightcap, but she’d received a message from Mattie and had to take a raincheck.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) pushed Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) to tell him what was going on with her, and Phyllis finally admitted that Victoria (Amelia Heinle) had caused a problem. Nick offered to help, but Phyllis declined and said she had the perfect non-Newman to help her get everything worked out.

Nick went to Victoria’s office and confronted her. Victoria confirmed she bought the debt and called it a hostile takeover of Phyllis’s hotel. Nick said that Victoria was like Adam, and then he took her to task over her part in the article that hurt Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind). Victoria apologized for Faith getting hurt, and Nick said he felt like he had to protect his daughter from her aunt.

Phyllis met with Amanda (Mishael Morgan) and asked for help against Victoria. Phyllis wanted to ensure that Nick’s sister never underestimated her again. Amanda couldn’t because she had an exclusive contract with Chancellor Communications. She advised Phyllis to ask Christine (Lauralee Bell).

Later, Nick let Phyllis know he’d seen Victoria, and Phyllis thought that was sweet of him.

Victor went to see Victoria and tried to patch things up with her, but she wasn’t interested. Victoria accused him of having different standards for Adam, and then she left.

Nate (Sean Dominic) and Amanda met for coffee, and she confronted him about blowing her off recently. Nate admitted he had, and asked for another night to get his head straight. After Amanda left, Nick chatted with Nate about how awful it was to betray family the way Adam had.

At Devon’s (Bryton James), he tried to get Elena (Brytni Sarpy) to open up. She blamed her emotional behavior on feeling insecure because of Devon spending so much time with Amanda. He promised to make it up to her with a night of pampering. She texted Nate that she couldn’t keep doing this, and he asked Elena to wait until they’d talked about it, so she agreed.