Vicky Aisha Flaunts Pert Derriere In Revealing ‘Harry Potter’-Inspired Costume

On Friday, October 9, Australian model Vicky Aisha uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post inspired by the Harry Potter franchise.

The photos showed the 28-year-old posing in front of a black backdrop while dressed as a sexy version of the series’ titular character. The revealing costume featured a gray lace bra and a matching thong underneath another pair of sheer high-waisted red underwear. The ensemble put her incredible curves and impressive tattoo collection on display. Vicky also had on a detachable collar, suspenders in the Gryffindor house colors, and round eyeglasses, similar to what Daniel Radcliffe wore while portraying Harry in the film franchise.

For the photoshoot, the bombshell styled her long platinum blond hair in loose waves.

In the first image, she faced away from the photographer and did the splits, showing off her pert derriere. Vicky held onto a replica of Harry’s wand and looked over her shoulder to focus her gaze on the camera lens, as she flashed her beautiful smile. She pressed the tip of the wand to her tongue in the following photo.

In the caption of the post, Vicky asked her followers to guess “what spell” she was using in the comments section.

Fans were quick to answer her question.

“Obliviate, because after they see you they’ll forget everything else they ever thought they knew,” wrote one commenter, adding both a fire and a purple heart emoji to the end of the comment.

“I don’t know what spell but it’s already working,” quipped another Instagram user, along with a crying-laughing emoji.

Quite a few of Vicky’s followers also took the time to compliment her. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were more vocal in their praise.

“Oh my days absolutely stunning just wow,” gushed an admirer.

“You are very beautiful,” added a different devotee.

The social media sensation graciously responded to some of the comments. The provocative post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 24,000 likes.

Vicky is not shy when it comes to flaunting her fantastic physique on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in risque outfits that leave little to the imagination.

For instance, she recently uploaded a close-up picture, in which she wore a plunging animal-print bra that showcased her ample cleavage. That suggestive snap has been liked over 36,000 times since it was shared.