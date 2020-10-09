Celeste Bright Bares Her Booty In A Satin Thong On Instagram

Celeste rocked the racy look in a sultry black-and-white snap.

Celeste Bright heated things up on her Instagram page this week with a stunning new snap in which she showed some serious skin. The model bared her round booty in the sexy photo, which hit her page on Thursday evening.

Celeste looked like a total smokeshow as she flaunted her perky derriere in a sexy satin thong that left little to the imagination. The shiny lingerie covered up only what was necessary of her lower half, leaving her enviable buns and sculpted legs completely exposed as she worked the camera. It had a thick, scrunched waistband that sat high up on her hips, accentuating her tiny waist and slender frame.

The 26-year-old kept things simple, covering up her top half with a plain white tank top that fit snugly over her chest. She grasped its bottom hem in her hands, causing it to bunch up around her rib cage while simultaneously flashing a glimpse of her flat tummy. the piece also had a racerback style that offered a peek at her toned arms and shoulders.

Celeste stood in front of a brick wall for the photoshoot, giving the shot a slightly rustic vibe. She posed with her back to the camera and turned her head over her shoulder to gaze back at the lens with an alluring stare. A black-and-white filter was placed over the image, though the lack of color hardly took away from the model’s stunning beauty.

She wore her long blond locks down for the photo. They were styled in gorgeous waves that were parted in the middle of her head and cascaded loosely behind her back. A pair of dainty hoop earrings peeked out from underneath them, giving her barely there look a hint of bling.

The bootylicious snap certainly seemed to make an impression on many of Celeste’s 670,000 followers, who have awarded the upload over 18,000 likes within less than a day’s time. An additional 217 users flocked to the comments section of the post to shower the social media star with compliments.

“Looking so truly amazing,” one person wrote.

“GORGEOUS. Even in black and white,” praised another fan.

“Sexy goddess,” a third follower quipped.

“Perfect,” added a fourth admirer.

Celeste’s fans were lucky enough to get two new photos of the model yesterday. She went scantily clad in her first upload of the day in a pair of checkered bikini bottoms, which she teamed with a cropped black tank top. That look proved to be another huge hit, earning over 21,000 likes and 178 comments to date.