GOP Lawmaker Petitions UK Government To Stop Meghan Markle And Prince Harry From Interfering In US Election

Representative Jason Smith, a Republican from Michigan, is petitioning the British government to stop Meghan Markle and Prince Harry from interfering in the United States election by stripping them of their royal status.

Smith posted a message on Twitter showing a letter than he had written to Dame Karen Pierce, the British ambassador to the U.S.

“Prince Harry and Megan Markle are using foreign titles to campaign against President Trump and interfere with our election. Today, I asked the British Government to put a stop to it,” he captioned the post.

“I am writing to express concern with Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their continued interference in the United States presidential election,” the letter began.

He went on to note that the British Royal Family has traditionally avoided getting involved in the politics of other nations. But because the pair recently filmed a video encouraging citizens to vote in the upcoming election, they had violated that tradition.

Meghan and Harry recently filmed a video where the told Americans that the upcoming 2020 election in November was the most important of their lives and urged them to “reject hate speech, misinformation, and online negativity.”

Smith said that the couples’ comments were a “thinly disguised” rejection of Donald Trump, though the couple didn’t name any politicians in their statement.

He added that the pair still retains their royal status, though they aren’t currently acting in a royal capacity. But he believed that “the titles and privileges they retain by permission of Her Majesty the Queen… prevent the Duke and Duchess from separating comments made in a personal capacity from their official positions within the British Royal Family.”

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

As a result, he wrote that if the British government doesn’t strip them of their titles and if it allows them to continue making comments about the upcoming race, they are effectively endorsing the couples’ behavior.

Meghan retains her U.S. citizenship and there are reports that Harry is working on obtaining his citizenship as well, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

Smith’s letter was met with both support and derision online.

One commenter slammed him for using taxpayer money to pursue the couple, one of whom is a citizen of the country, which means that she can legally participate in the election.

Another agreed that Meghan may not have been using her title when making the video, but it gave the appearance that the British administration was involved in the statement.