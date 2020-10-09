Bebe Rexha Time Travels And Hangs With Doja Cat, Charli D’Amelio, Avani, & Nikita Dragun In New Music Video

Bebe rocked a few different incredible looks as she explored jealousy throughout the ages.

Bebe Rexha was joined by a few famous faces in the new music video for her collaboration with Doja Cat, “Baby, I’m Jealous.”

The video dropped on YouTube on Friday afternoon, much to the delight of Bebe’s adoring fans. The opening shot established the music video as a mini-movie. The “I’m a Mess” singer was shown sitting at a table inside a Chinese restaurant. She dined with a group of friends that included Doja and three extremely popular social media influencers: YouTuber Nikita Dragun and TikTok stars Charli D’Amelio and Avani Gregg.

Bebe was scrolling through her phone when she discovered that her beau had liked a selfie of a scantily-clad woman on a photo-sharing app. This sparked a discussion about the ills of social media and whether it would be better to live in an era when it didn’t exist. After Bebe cracked open a fortune cookie given to her by mysterious woman, she got her wish. She suddenly disappeared from the table, and she was transported back to the tail end of the swinging ’60s. She kept her crimson hair, which was styled in a vintage bubble flip. Her ensemble inspired by the era was a sparkly silver jumpsuit with bellbottoms. She was performing on a platform at a nightclub when she saw her man making out with another woman on a couch.

Bebe learned that dysentery and dying young weren’t the only downsides of living in bygone eras as she time traveled. Her lover still wasn’t faithful in the 1800s, which saw her ballroom dancing in a frilly pink gown with a tight corset top and an open front. Her next stop was 10,089 B.C. The cavewoman version of Bebe wore a short tan dress designed to look like an animal hide. She also sported a belt decorated with teeth and a pair of above-the-knee boots. Her love life took a turn for the worst yet again when she discovered her caveman cozying up to another cavewoman underneath a large fur pelt.

Her final stop was “the dawn of creation,” where she was joined by Doja. Her collaborator rocked a skimpy costume comprised of shiny leaves, and she had a few steamy scenes with a similarly scantily-clad man. The script was flipped when he got tempted by a snake and a red apple.

During an interview with Variety, Bebe revealed that “Baby, I’m Jealous” was inspired by her own insecurities and a real-life discovery that her boyfriend was liking and commenting on photos of Instagram models. She made lemonade out of those lemons, and her fans loved it.

“I used to be a fan, but after hearing this masterpiece, I’m a whole air conditioner,” read one rave review in the YouTube comments.

“Everything is perfect,” another admirer wrote.

“Damn this is exactly what we needed for the rest of 2020,” declared a third fan.