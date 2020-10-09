Daisy Keech Shows Off Curvy Figure In String Bikini While On A Yacht

American internet sensation Daisy Keech sent hearts racing on Thursday, October 8, when she shared a revealing new photo of herself with her 5.2 million Instagram followers.

The 20-year-old bombshell, who is most famously known for co-creating TikTok collectives Hype House and The Clubhouse, was photographed on a yacht as the blue sky and ocean filled the background. Daisy took center stage, positioning herself directly in front of the camera as she struck a pose.

She stood facing forward on the yacht’s deck as she popped one hip out, highlighting her curvy form. Her head was tilted slightly backward and to the left as both of her arms were up to her face, likely to shield her eyes from the sun’s rays.

Her long, blond hair looked to be in natural waves that cascaded down her back.

Daisy rocked a skimpy black string bikini that put her killer figure on show. The swimsuit top featured two thin straps that tied around her neck and back. The garment’s tiny triangular cups struggled to contain her busty chest and displayed a massive view of her cleavage, drawing eyes to her assets.

The scanty, matching, high-rise bottoms also showed off her physique as they highlighted her curvy hips and pert booty. Additionally, the side straps, which were tied into bows, helped draw attention to her slim core.

Daisy revealed in the post’s geotag that she was photographed in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. In the caption, she tagged the Instagram handle of LuxMe, a travel agency that helps individuals book luxury villas, yachts, and jets.

The eye-catching image was uploaded less than one day ago and has already amassed more than 342,000 likes, proving to be very popular with social media users. An additional 602 fans stated their admiration for the model’s physique, good looks, and swimsuit in the comments section.

“Wowww Daisy. You are the most beautiful girl in the world!! I love you so so much,” one individual wrote, adding a series of fire and heart-eyed emoji at the end of the comment.

“Looking very very nice and cute,” chimed in another admirer.

“Your body is a sea of madness,” a third fan asserted, filling their comment with fire emoji.

“Beautiful and unique as always,” a fourth person added.

Daisy has shared many jaw-dropping images of herself to her Instagram feed as of late. On October 7, she sent fans into a frenzy after sharing a post in which she rocked a tiny thong bikini, per The Inquisitr. That post has received more than 591,000 likes so far.