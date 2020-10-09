Cynthia Bailey Makes ‘Housewives’ History With Second Wedding

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey dishes on her upcoming wedding to sportscaster, Mike Hill.

The wedding will take place October 10, Bailey and Hill had announced the date of the show on the last season of RHOA. It is her second televised wedding, making it the first time in history that a Housewives star has gotten hitched not once, but twice on the show. Her first marriage to Peter Thomas ended in divorce in 2017.

October 10 “is our perfect date,” Bailey said. She went on to speculate that if the couple had waited until next year, she feared that everyone would still be in face masks for the event.

The bride has faced a unique set of challenges in the planning of her upcoming nuptials. The cast and crew of RHOA have been working together to adhere to safety protocols during the ongoing pandemic.

“It’s been a nightmare,” Bailey said, explaining that she has had to change wedding plans “one million times.” The reality star says that there will be temperature checks, security, strict mask rules, and social distance protocols for the ceremony and reception. She also noted that out of the 250 guests invited, she was expecting less than half to RSVP, but was surprised when nearly every invitee confirmed their intentions to attend the nuptials.

“Literally, it backfired,” she went on to say. “Everyone’s been cooped up for six months. They’re like ‘give me my mask, give me my shield, we don’t want to miss this’ So we have a full house.”

Included in the wedding party as a bridesmaid is RHOA alum, Eva Marcille, who announced earlier this year she will not be returning for the season 13 of the show. Even though Bailey did invite her, she says she has not received an RSVP from show veteran, Nene Leakes.

On the show, Leakes and Bailey had a rollercoaster friendship, with the last season leaving them as somewhat mutual acquaintances, nowhere near close to the tight bond that the women shared in earlier seasons. Dispelling rumors of her being fired, Leakes announced on October 1 that she will not be returning to the show’s upcoming season of her own volition.

“I don’t want to be like, ‘hey, I know you’re going through a tough time, but are you gonna come to my wedding?” Bailey explained, before clarifying that they don’t have each other’s numbers blocked anymore, and she is sure Leakes can see any messages coming through. “I’m here,” the 53-year old reality star said.

The Inquisitr previously reported that RHOA cast members Kenya Moore, Porsha Williams, Kandi Burruss, Marlo Hampton and Tanya Sam would return for the upcoming season, along with newcomers LaToya Ali, Drew Sidora and Faylynn Guobadia. It is assumed that they all will be in attendance to witness Bailey and Hill tie the knot. The wedding will air on Bravo in 2021 for season 13 of the Real Housewives of Atlanta.