Stephanie Sanzo Sports Booty Shorts To Flaunt Ripped Thighs For Sumo Deadlift Workout

Fitness model Stephanie Sanzo posted a new workout video to popular social media platform Instagram on Friday, October 9, in which she flaunted her ripped leg muscles while performing a sumo deadlift.

For the workout, Stephanie wore a black, short-sleeved crop top that was made of a spandex material and clung to her busty chest and chiseled arms. The top left a small strip of toned tummy on display, giving viewers an eyeful of her abs and belly button. She paired the top with tiny booty shorts that featured a thick waistband and a tie-dye design along the rest of the garment. The shorts cinched along the model’s thighs and left the bulk of her muscular legs exposed.

To complete the outfit, Stephanie wore a pair of knee-high black socks with red accents. She accessorized with a white exercise watch and wore her long, blond tresses loose and flowing down her back and across her shoulders. A small braid could also be seen tucked behind one ear.

The workout appeared to take place in a makeshift indoor gym and included a variety of plate weights and other gym equipment. Stephanie stood in the forefront of the frame on a large, black mat while a barbell stacked with weights on both sides rested at her feet.

As the camera began rolling, Stephanie positioned her feet wide and settled into her stance before taking a couple of deep breaths to prepare herself for the lift. She bent down to grip the bar and perform a couple of squats while a white cat entered the frame, appearing curious about the barbell. Stephanie bounced the bar a couple of times at the same time the cat began to approach her, which served to spook the cat. Stephanie was able to perform one solid deadlift, showing off her quads as she did so, before getting distracted by her pet and laughing.

In her caption, Stephanie explained that she was visited by her cat Piper as she attempted to carry out her lifts and added that she was scared of crushing her. She asked her followers if any of their pets also like to get in on the action when they work out at home.

The post earned nearly 15,000 likes and a few hundred comments from the fitness trainer’s adoring fans within the first several hours of appearing on the photo-sharing site. Many of Stephanie’s followers loved Piper’s appearance in the clip and wrote about their own experiences with pet interruptions.

“Too funny and cute! Yes my last video has my kitties,” one Instagram user commented.