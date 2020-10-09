Anna Mingazova Sizzles In A Soaking Wet Black Bikini Under An Outdoor Shower

Russian smokeshow Anna Mingazova went soaking wet for her latest Instagram snap on Friday afternoon. The model sizzled as she showed off her flawless physique and served up a stunning look for the camera.

In the sexy shot, Anna looked drop dead gorgeous as she opted for a teeny black bikini. The skimpy top fit tightly around her chest. The garment laced across the front and featured a square neckline that exposed her massive cleavage.

The matching bottoms hugged her curvy hips snugly and wrapped around her slim waist while accentuating her round booty and long, lean legs in the process. Her flat tummy and rock-hard abs were also in the spotlight for the pic. She accessorized the look with a chain and pendant around her neck.

Anna posed with her hip pushed out as she stood under the falling water of an outdoor shower. She arched her back and pushed her pert posterior out while bending one knee. She placed one hand on the wall and used the other to tug at her bottoms. In the background, the walls of the bamboo shower stall were visible. She geotagged her location as Cleopatra Beach.

She wore her long, blond hair parted to the side. She styled the locks in loose strands that hung down her back and rolled over one of her shoulders.

Anna’s 629,000-plus followers went wild for the shot by clicking the like button more than 9,300 times within the first hour after it was published to her account. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 250 messages about the photo during that time.

“Perfect, mindblowing, Words are not enough,” one follower wrote.

“Omg this shot is unforgettable, you are a very beautiful and sexy lady, more please,” another declared.

“So beautiful and a beautiful body,” a third social media user gushed.

“Enjoy the beach, wish I was there with you,” a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to showing some skin in her online photos. She’s become known for sporting sexy bathing suits, racy lingerie, tight dresses, and more in her uploads.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Anna recently got the pulses of her follower racing when she opted for a tiny brown crop top that hugged her chest. She also added a pair of white, frayed denim shorts that fit high on her waist while she soaked up some sun on the beach. To date, that post has raked in more than 20,000 likes and over 350 comments.